Murray and Djokovic end coaching partnership

Novak Djokovic with coach Andy Murray during a practice session at the 2025 Australian Open. Picture: REUTERS
Andy Murray will no longer coach 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, with the pair's high-profile partnership coming to an end after six months and no titles, the Briton’s team said on Tuesday.
Djokovic appointed fellow former world No 1 Murray ahead of this year’s Australian Open and the Serb said at the Qatar Open in February that he would continue working with Murray for an indefinite period.
However, the partnership has come to an end as Djokovic looks to arrest a dip in form during the clay season at the Geneva Open next week ahead of his quest for a fourth French Open title when Roland Garros gets under way on May 25.
“Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months,” Murray said in a statement.
“I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”
Djokovic, who won 25 of his 36 matches against Murray, said he was grateful for his former rival’s hard work and support in their short spell together
Djokovic reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in January before injury ended his campaign. He made the Miami Open final in March but his bid for a 100th tour-level title ended in a defeat by Jakub Mensik.
The Serb, who turns 38 three days before the year’s second Grand Slam begins, has been woefully out of form since that Miami defeat and was beaten in his opening matches at Masters tournaments in Monte Carlo and Madrid in April.
He was expected to jump-start his clay campaign in Rome before returning to Paris, where he won Olympic gold in 2024, but skipped the ongoing Italian Open without giving a reason.
Djokovic accepted a wild card for the May 18-24 Geneva Open.
“I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together,” Djokovic added.
Reuters
