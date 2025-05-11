Sport / Other Sport

Sinner returns from doping ban with win at Italian Open

For the World No 1, who had not played since winning the Australian Open in January, it was about rebuilding momentum

11 May 2025 - 15:00
by Janina Nuno Rios
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Jannik Sinner on his way to victory over Argentina's Mariano Navone. Picture: REUTERS
Jannik Sinner on his way to victory over Argentina's Mariano Navone. Picture: REUTERS

World No 1 Jannik Sinner was ecstatic after a victorious return following a three-month doping ban, with a 6-3 6-4 win over Argentina’s Mariano Navone in the second round of the Italian Open.

Sinner agreed a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency in February and began an immediate three-month suspension after authorities accepted that the anabolic agent clostebol had entered his system via massages from his physiotherapist.

For the three-times Grand Slam champion, who had not played since winning the Australian Open in January, was not about just winning on home soil but rebuilding momentum.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said the 23-year-old. “I waited quite long for this moment. I’m very happy to be back.

“It’s very difficult to have the right feedback when you don’t have any matches, and that’s exactly what I need. Now the best practice is the match itself, so I’m very happy about that.”

Sinner admitted there was natural rust, but the joy of simply competing again overrode any doubts about sharpness or rhythm.

“I’m very happy about the win today. It was very difficult. [Navone] is such a great player, especially on this surface. I tried to move around the ball.

“At times it went very well, at times it could have been better, but … it doesn’t matter about the result today. It has been a remarkable day for me, so I’m very happy.”

The Italian said he was surprised about how well his game felt after the layoff, as he extended his tour-level winning streak to 22 matches.

“I was surprised how things can [feel good] so quickly. I tried to give everything I have. That’s the only thing I can do and that’s the only thing I can control right now,” Sinner said.

“The sensation felt quite good …. Of course, there were some ups and downs, that is normal, but [Navone] played some great tennis, especially when he broke me in the second set.

“I tried to accept that and tried to work again. Now I have some good feedback, and hopefully I can work with that.”

Sinner will next face lucky loser Jesper de Jong.

Reuters

Players’ demand for more prize money at Majors ‘about fair play’

Top players benefit from increased prize money, but lower-ranked often lack sponsorship but have the same expenses, says Emma Navarro
Sport
1 month ago

Russian-born Kasatkina keen to start new chapter under Australian flag

Tennis star hasn’t been back to Russia since coming out as gay and speaking up against war in Ukraine
Sport
1 month ago

Teenager Mensik lauds idol Djokovic after snatching title

Czech almost did not play and credits physio for alleviating pain before his first Miami Open match
Sport
1 month ago

Djokovic trounces Musetti to reach Miami Open quarters

Serve clock warning sparks flurry of winners from Serbain after early struggles
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Simbine and his World Relays strike gold at last ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Triumphant Nabi hails Chiefs fans and Motaung
Sport / Soccer
3.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Overwritten criticism of Rabada ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Sundowns a point from title after taking Stellies ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Big opportunity missed in draw at Saints, admits ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Jannik Sinner lowers expectations on return from tennis doping ban

Sport / Other Sport

Banking on sports sponsorships

News & Insights

Sprint format a hot ticket for Miami GP fans and guests

Sport / Other Sport

Large parts of Spain and Portugal hit by power outage

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.