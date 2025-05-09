MARK ETHERIDGE: Getting lost primed ultra trail-running ace Sekhuthe for laurels
Roodepoort’s running policeman wins the Ultra-trail Drakensberg 100-miler
09 May 2025 - 05:00
Roodepoort’s running policeman Kennedy Sekhuthe added yet another trail title to his already impressive CV by winning the Ultra-trail Drakensberg (UTD) 100-miler in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).
The qualified teacher-turned-constable is no stranger to success, having previously won the KZN crusade two years ago. He first stamped his mark on the trail-running scene by winning the short trail events at the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town in 2018 and 2019, breaking the record in his first attempt...
