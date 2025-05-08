New golden era looms for tennis, says Blake

Former tennis player James Blake feels good about the future of the sport. Picture: ELSA/GETTY IMAGES
James Blake believes men’s tennis is poised for another golden era, thanks to blossoming rivalries between the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, as the former world No 4 prepares to return to action himself as part of the new Legends Team Cup.
Blake, who retired from the ATP Tour in 2013 after a career spent battling greats including André Agassi, Andy Roddick, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, said every changing of the guard brings anxiety that the sport will regress.
“With every generation there’s this dread of a doomsday situation,” he said.
“What’s going to happen when all these legends leave?
“I remember when it was, ‘what is the Tour going to do when [Pete] Sampras and Agassi are gone?’
“And then before you know it, Roger and Rafa show up.
“Novak [Djokovic] is still hanging on, not wanting to pass the torch, but at this point it’s being ripped out of his hands by the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz.”
He said the contrast in playing styles and personalities — the passionate Alcaraz’s improvisational assault versus the emotionally reserved Sinner’s aggressive baseline slugging — makes them ideal foes.
“The game just gets better and better,” Blake, who is the tournament director of the Miami Open and a commentator for ESPN, said.
“I’m never going to be one of those commentators that says, you know, back in my day, we would do it better than this.
“No. The game keeps getting better, and I love that about it. And seeing how Sinner plays makes me happy I’m retired.
“The guy just has absolutely zero holes [in his game]. So it’s fun to watch.”
Blake, Spanish former world No 1 Carlos Moya and two-time Davis Cup champion Mark Philippoussis of Australia are the captains of the Legends Team Cup competition, which divides 18 former players into three teams.
Blake said it will not be similar to the “hit and giggle” exhibition events former pros sometimes take part in, in part because of the $12m (R219m) total prize purse on the line.
“When you retire from being a pro tennis player, your competitive spirit doesn’t leave,” 45-year-old Blake said.
“You maybe can’t play at that absolute top level and your body starts failing you a bit.
“So to have an opportunity to still really compete with others that have that ability and that fire is such a cool concept.”
Team Blake take on Team Philippoussis in the opening Legends Teams Cup event in St Barth from June 12-14.
New golden era looms for tennis, says Blake
Former world No 4 says the game just gets better and better
Reuters
