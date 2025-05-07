Sport / Other Sport

LIV’s Dustin Johnson invited to PGA Championship

Fellow LIV members Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Phil Mickelson join two-time Major winner

07 May 2025 - 14:07
by Agency Staff
Two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson has received a special invitation to play at next week's PGA Championship. Picture: CHUNG SUNG-JUN/Getty Images
LIV Golf member Dustin Johnson will participate in next week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the list of participants announced on Tuesday.

Johnson is a two-time Major winner the 2016 US Open and the 2020 Masters. The latter handed automatic participation in the next five PGA Championships regardless of qualification status, but that exemption ended in 2024.

Johnson’s inclusion in the field means he received a special exemption from the PGA of America, which oversees the event. Johnson’s best PGA finish was second place in 2019 and 2020.

The 40-year-old has finished in the top 10 of two LIV events this season, but missed the cut at the Masters in April. He was a 24-time winner on the PGA Tour before adding three more titles after joining the LIV circuit.

Other LIV Golf members who were listed in the field include Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith.

Xander Schauffele is the defending PGA Championship winner, having won the season’s second Major at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Joining him in the field is world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who won the Masters in April.

One open spot in the field remains for the winner of this week’s Myrtle Beach Classic.

Field Level Media

France’s Delacour claims glory in SA Women’s Open

With lead changing several times, Delacour made two key birdies in her final four holes in a thrilling final round
Sport
3 weeks ago

Masters king Jack Nicklaus holds court after honorary tee shot

Six-time champion tips Rory McIlroy for this year’s title, adding that Scottie Scheffler is playing better than anyone else
Sport
3 weeks ago

McIlroy goes all in for Masters glory

Northern Irishman takes 11th shot at completing career Grand Slam
Sport
4 weeks ago

Langer braces for emotional Masters farewell

Two-time winner is also the oldest player player to make the cut at the Augusta National Golf Club
Sport
4 weeks ago

It’s cool to be closer to conquering Augusta, says Schauffele

World No 3 has already had close calls with green jacket, finishing in top 10 in past two years
Sport
4 weeks ago
