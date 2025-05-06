Sport / Other Sport

Jannik Sinner lowers expectations on return from tennis doping ban

The three-time Grand Slam champ has been out of action since January

06 May 2025 - 13:25
by PEARL JOSEPHINE NAZARE
Italy’s Jannik Sinner during training on Monday at the Italian Open at Foro Italico, Rome. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN.
Italy's Jannik Sinner during training on Monday at the Italian Open at Foro Italico, Rome. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN.

World men’s tennis number one Jannik Sinner said he was heading into the Italian Open with low expectations as he makes his comeback after serving a three-month doping ban.

Sinner agreed on a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency in February and began an immediate three-month suspension, after authorities accepted that the anabolic agent clostebol had entered his system via massages from his physiotherapist.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who has not played since winning the Australian Open in January, will now hope to leave the doping saga behind him and build momentum for the French Open, which runs from May 25 to June 8.

The Italian was cleared to return to training from April 13, with his suspension ending on May 4.

“It’s a very, very low expectation tournament in general for me, it’s talking also results-wise,” Sinner said. “What’s missing is the complete feedback on where my level is. That’s going to come, then slowly with the time of playing, after the first round match, I’m going to have a good picture of myself — where I am at.”

Despite missing out on three months’ action, the 23-year-old was assured of retaining the top ranking for his home tournament after his closest challenger, Alexander Zverev, crashed to an early defeat in the Monte-Carlo Masters.

“For me personally, good news that the Grand Slams were not included … This kind of agreement, I didn’t want to do it in the beginning. It was not easy for me to accept it because I know what really happened, but sometimes we have to choose the best in a very bad moment,” Sinner said.

“It’s all over now, so I’m happy to play tennis again.”

Sinner said 2024 was difficult for him. “I was in a tough situation, and at the beginning of the Australian Open, I struggled a lot. So, it was nice also to take a small break…, ” he said.

“But I could feel I’m not playing for quite a long time.

“The body still has to adjust to the times … the blisters [on my] hands they come again because you’re not used to it any more.”

Reuters

Players’ demand for more prize money at Majors ‘about fair play’

Top players benefit from increased prize money, but lower-ranked often lack sponsorship but have the same expenses, says Emma Navarro
Sport
1 month ago

Russian-born Kasatkina keen to start new chapter under Australian flag

Tennis star hasn’t been back to Russia since coming out as gay and speaking up against war in Ukraine
Sport
1 month ago

Teenager Mensik lauds idol Djokovic after snatching title

Czech almost did not play and credits physio for alleviating pain before his first Miami Open match
Sport
1 month ago
