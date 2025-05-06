Sport / Other Sport

It’s Kimi when his quick, Andrea when he isn’t, says F1 team boss Wolff

When it comes to addressing 18-year-old rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes chief has a handle on it

06 May 2025 - 14:21
by Alan Baldwin
Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli became the youngest F1 driver on pole of any sort at the weekend's Miami Grand Prix. Picture: REUTERS
London — What’s in a name? Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff has his own answer when it comes to addressing 18-year-old rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Is the Italian, who has taken the seat vacated by seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, an Andrea or a Kimi? Or both?

Antonelli is relaxed about it. For Wolff, it is a matter of performance.

“Kimi, you’re not an Andrea today,” the Austrian declared over the team radio as Antonelli took pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint last Friday, becoming the youngest ever F1 driver on a pole of any sort.

Kimi, a name familiar to any F1 fan from Ferrari’s 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen (though Antonelli was not named after the Finn), sounds racy and has become quickly adopted by commentators.

Andrea is the name of friends and family. It is also the one Wolff uses — as a joke between them according to team insiders — when things could have gone better.

Miami, sixth round of the season, was a weekend of Kimi and Andrea.

After qualifying on pole for the sprint, Antonelli finished 10th — but moved back to seventh after penalties for some of those ahead.

He and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen collided in the pitlane, an unsafe release for which the four-times world champion was penalised, when they came in for a change of tyres in a rain-hit race.

Antonelli drew plaudits also for the way he handled the incident, and averted something worse by continuing down the pitlane.

He qualified third for Sunday’s race, with teammate George Russell fifth, but ended up sixth with Russell third.

Wolff told reporters, referring to Kimi throughout, that Antonelli’s single lap speed was a high point.

“That’s another proof of his talent and a good indication of how the future can be,” he added, recognising the Italian lacked experience of managing the tyres and finding the right references.

“[Race engineer Peter] Bono [Bonnington] really tried to guide him but when you’re in that car, it’s not easy. And I think it’s just part of the learning curve, it’s nothing that is disappointing or not.

“Overall, I go away with the feeling that he’s done a good job.”

Antonelli has scored in five of his six races, becoming also the youngest driver ever to lead a Formula One race and set the fastest lap when he did so in Japan.

He is sixth in the standings with 48 points, seven more than Ferrari’s Hamilton and more than four times as many as the combined tally of the other five rookies.

“Everyone just calls me Kimi. But I also like it when someone calls me Andrea Kimi, because at the end also Andrea is part of my name,” the driver told Reuters before the start of the season.

“My closest friends all call me Andrea... then in racing everyone calls me Kimi. But I don’t mind either way.”

Reuters

Sprint format a hot ticket for Miami GP fans and guests

F1 ticket sales strong despite fears enthusiasts could be reining-in at a time of economic and political turbulence
Sport
5 days ago

Piastri celebrates 50th F1 race with pole-to-flag win in Bahrain

Australian now second overall and three points off championship leading McLaren teammate Lando Norris
Sport
3 weeks ago

Max nipping at Lando’s heels before Bahrain desert scorcher

McLaren chasing a third successive double podium and third win in four rounds at team’s ‘home’ race
Sport
3 weeks ago

Red Bull boss praises Verstappen after surprise win in Japan

Christian Horner thinks the Dutchman’s 64th race victory was one of his best
Sport
4 weeks ago

Briton Norris says McLaren has F1’s best car and driver line-up

Championship leader claims he and teammate Piastri deserve some credit for how they are performing
Sport
1 month ago
