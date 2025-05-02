MARK ETHERIDGE: Jasmine Martin fights back to claim African judo gold
Young champion had to overcome personal battles and Olympic disappointment on her way to tasting latest success
02 May 2025 - 05:00
Almost a decade ago, a tiny 16-year-old judoka, Jasmine Martin, won Team SA’s first gold medal by a woman at the local Region Five Games in Luanda, Angola. Last weekend she added an even bigger feather to her cap by winning the senior African Championships in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
She beat Morocco’s Chaimae Taibi in the under-63kg final to become one of only a handful of SA women to have won the continent’s biggest judo title...
