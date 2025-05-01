Sport / Other Sport

Gauff thrashes Swiatek to reach Madrid Open final

American beats defending champion for the first time on clay

01 May 2025 - 20:59
by Reuters
Coco Gauff of the US celebrates after winning her semifinal match against Poland's Iga Swiatek Tennis at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 1 2025. Picture: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA
Madrid — Coco Gauff dismantled defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-1 to storm into the Madrid Open final with a ruthless display on Thursday.

Gauff and Swiatek had met 14 times, with the head to head heavily in four-time French Open winner Swiatek’s favour at 11 wins to 3, while the American had never beaten the Pole on clay.

Swiatek’s frustration grew as Gauff stormed back from 0—1 to win 11 games in a row and 12 of the last 13.

Swiatek looked rattled, her composure cracking as the match spiralled out of her reach — and in a rare lapse, she was hit with a code violation for an audible obscenity.

“I was aggressive and played with margin. Maybe it wasn’t her best level,” Gauff said in an on-court interview.

Gauff will meet Aryna Sabalenka or Elina Svitolina in the final.

