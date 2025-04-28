Alexander Zverev takes a photo of the court as he disputes a tracking technology line call. Picture: REUTERS
Alexander Zverev is convinced there was a defect in the electronic line calling system during his Madrid Open win on Sunday after the German risked a hefty fine by pulling out his phone to take a photograph of a contested call.
The top seed overcame Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-6 7-6(3) 7-6(0) to reach the last 16 of the clay court tournament but was frustrated by an incident in the second set when a backhand from his opponent was called in by the tracking technology.
Zverev appealed to chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani to take a look but was rebuffed, and the world No 2 was then warned for unsportsmanlike conduct after pulling his phone out of his bag and taking a picture of the spot.
“I honestly think there was a defect in the system. There was a mistake in the system in that moment,” said Zverev, who later posted the photo on Instagram.
“It’s not like one millimetre in, one millimetre out, it was like four-five centimetres. That’s why I went to the umpire and said ‘Please, come down to have a look at this, I’m not crazy’.”
Reuters has contacted the ATP for comment.
Earlier in April, women’s top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka also took a photo of a disputed ball mark during a match in Stuttgart and was warned for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The ATP has adopted the line calling system for all of its tournaments from 2025, and while Zverev said he was a fan of the technology he was shocked by the incident in Madrid.
“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens now, what kind of fine I’ll get, even though I’m right,” he said.
“I hope I don’t get a fine, because obviously, in my opinion, I’m completely in the right and I should not get fined for this.”
Zverev risks fine over photo of ball mark in dispute over electronic line call
German was frustrated by an incident at the Madrid Open when a shot from his opponent was called in by the technology
