McIlroy, Lowry set to defend title at Zurich Classic

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry celebrate their victory at the Zurich Classic in 2024. Picture: STEPHEN LEW/USA Today Sports
When Rory McIlroy won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his friend Shane Lowry in April 2024, it was nothing but good vibrations for the Northern Irishman.
McIlroy followed that with a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship the following month and his next Major title seemed more attainable than ever.
It took McIlroy a bit longer, including another heartbreaking runner-up finish at the US Open, but he ended his decade-long Major drought with win No 5 this month at the Masters.
Now, McIlroy’s first competitive golf since claiming his green jacket and completing the career Grand Slam will be back at the Zurich alongside Irishman Lowry. The team event started on Thursday at TPC Louisiana.
“It’s amazing what a year can do,” McIlroy said on Wednesday. “Yeah, this tournament last year was a really cool moment for both of us. It probably injected a bit of joy back into golf for me in some way, which is really important not to lose that.
“I had a great year last year and this tournament was sort of the catalyst to the really good golf I played for the rest of the year.”
McIlroy and Lowry headline the field of 80 pairings in the field as the Zurich is played as a team event for the eighth time. While 2022 champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay aren’t competing this year, other recognisable names include Collin Morikawa with Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala with Englishman Aaron Rai and the Canadian duo of Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin.
Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard are competing as a team, as are English brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick once again.
The first and third rounds will be four-ball (best ball), while the second and final rounds will be foursomes (alternate shot). Alternate shot in particular requires both players to be on their A-game.
“Winning as a team was honestly one of the coolest experiences you can have,” Lowry said. “Any time you win — I know last year we won this tournament, and Rory obviously played great, but I knew I played my part, as well. So you’re kind of going away thinking, ‘We’ve both done pretty well to win this tournament’.”
TPC Louisiana is a par-72, 7,425-yard layout. The winning scores the past three years have been 25 under, 30 under and 29 under, the record being set by Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in 2023, when they beat Taylor and Hadwin by two.
McIlroy, Lowry set to defend title at Zurich Classic
Northern Irishman to play in first tournament since donning his Masters green jacket
When Rory McIlroy won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with his friend Shane Lowry in April 2024, it was nothing but good vibrations for the Northern Irishman.
McIlroy followed that with a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship the following month and his next Major title seemed more attainable than ever.
It took McIlroy a bit longer, including another heartbreaking runner-up finish at the US Open, but he ended his decade-long Major drought with win No 5 this month at the Masters.
Now, McIlroy’s first competitive golf since claiming his green jacket and completing the career Grand Slam will be back at the Zurich alongside Irishman Lowry. The team event started on Thursday at TPC Louisiana.
“It’s amazing what a year can do,” McIlroy said on Wednesday. “Yeah, this tournament last year was a really cool moment for both of us. It probably injected a bit of joy back into golf for me in some way, which is really important not to lose that.
“I had a great year last year and this tournament was sort of the catalyst to the really good golf I played for the rest of the year.”
McIlroy and Lowry headline the field of 80 pairings in the field as the Zurich is played as a team event for the eighth time. While 2022 champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay aren’t competing this year, other recognisable names include Collin Morikawa with Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala with Englishman Aaron Rai and the Canadian duo of Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin.
Danish twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard are competing as a team, as are English brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick once again.
The first and third rounds will be four-ball (best ball), while the second and final rounds will be foursomes (alternate shot). Alternate shot in particular requires both players to be on their A-game.
“Winning as a team was honestly one of the coolest experiences you can have,” Lowry said. “Any time you win — I know last year we won this tournament, and Rory obviously played great, but I knew I played my part, as well. So you’re kind of going away thinking, ‘We’ve both done pretty well to win this tournament’.”
TPC Louisiana is a par-72, 7,425-yard layout. The winning scores the past three years have been 25 under, 30 under and 29 under, the record being set by Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in 2023, when they beat Taylor and Hadwin by two.
Field Level Media
Saudi Arabia mulls bid for 2035 Rugby World Cup
KEVIN MCCALLUM: McIlroy makes Holywood proud with success on the big stage
Titans and Lions serve up gripping conclusion to season
France’s Delacour claims glory in SA Women’s Open
McIlroy hailed as ‘greatest sports person’ after Masters triumph
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.