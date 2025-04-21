Sport / Other Sport

Boston Marathon dominated by Kenyans John Korir and Sharon Lokedi

Korir builds on family legacy after older brother Wesley won in 2012, Lokedi shatters women’s record

21 April 2025 - 21:44
by Amy Tennery
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
John Korir of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the 2025 Boston Marathon on Monday. Picture: REUTERS/ERIC CANHA-IMAGN IMAGES
John Korir of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the 2025 Boston Marathon on Monday. Picture: REUTERS/ERIC CANHA-IMAGN IMAGES

Boston — Kenyan John Korir overcame a tumble near the starting line to win the Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing in 2 hours 4 minutes 45 seconds, while compatriot Sharon Lokedi denied Hellen Obiri a third straight title.

Lokedi shattered the women’s course record, taking just over two-and-a-half minutes off the 11-year mark held by Ethiopian Buzunesh Deba.

The 2024 Chicago winner Korir recovered quickly from his early fall and pulled away at the 32km mark, building a minute cushion between himself and the rest of the field with 3.2km to go before jogging through the finish.

Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu eked out a second-place finish in 2:05:04, battling Kenyan Cybrian Kotut down the final straight.

With the win, Korir builds on his family’s legacy after his older brother, Wesley, won in 2012. They are the only two siblings to have won the Boston Marathon.

The 2022 New York winner Lokedi and fellow Kenyan Obiri were locked in a tense battle with less than 3km to go before Obiri, who won bronze in Paris, began to lose energy.

Lokedi surged through the final 1,000m, crossing the line in 2:17:22 with Obiri 19 seconds slower and Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw (2:18:06) in third.

Obiri was in a bid to become the first woman to win three Boston Marathons in a row in 26 years.

Reuters

Half-marathon world record falls to Uganda’s Kiplimo

Twice world cross country champion’s run the greatest single improvement on the men’s half-marathon record
Sport
2 months ago

Xaba wins Grand Prix race with ease but unhappy she was 'a bit slow'

Boxer Athletic Club runner is confident of retaining title and qualifying for world championships in Tokyo
Sport
3 weeks ago

Walaza opts for 200m as Nkoana goes up against Omanyala

Bradley Nkoana’s training partner from North West University in Potchefstroom, Viwe Jingqi, will line up in the women’s 100m.
Sport
1 month ago

Nageeye outlasts Chebet in New York City Marathon

The Dutchman survived a tense battle through the final kilometre to win, while Sheila Chepkirui led a Kenyan sweep of the women’s podium
Sport
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Netball SA puts vice-president in charge after ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Liverpool a step away from title as Leicester ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Boston Marathon dominated by Kenyans John Korir ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Lions need to perform a circus act and hope ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Saudi Arabia mulls bid for 2035 Rugby World Cup
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.