Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz starts slowly before crushing Musetti in first Monte Carlo title win

Spaniard beats Musetti by two sets to one in biggest win since lifting the Wimbledon trophy in 2024

13 April 2025 - 19:53
by Julien Pretot
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France. April 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MANON CRUZ
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Masters at Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France. April 13 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MANON CRUZ

Monte Carlo — Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a sluggish start to overpower Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 on Sunday and claim his first Monte Carlo Masters title, his biggest win since lifting the Wimbledon trophy in 2024.

After a disappointing North American swing in March, where he lost early in Miami and fell in the semifinals at Indian Wells, the 21-year-old Spaniard roared back to form on clay, clinching his sixth Masters 1000 crown and 10th major title overall including four Grand Slams.

“I am really happy to win Monte Carlo for the first time. It has been a really difficult week with a lot of difficult situations,” Alcaraz said.

“I am proud with how I dealt with everything. It has been a difficult month for me, so coming here and seeing the hard work pay off makes me happy.”

On a grey afternoon on Court Rainier III overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, Alcaraz initially appeared out of sorts.

Musetti broke twice early and capitalised on 11 unforced errors from Alcaraz's forehand to take the opening set. The Italian’s variety and court craft gave him the edge against a hesitant opponent struggling to find his rhythm.

But momentum shifted in the second set.

Alcaraz began to strike with more authority and cleaned up his ground strokes, breaking twice to bag five consecutive games, completely flipping the script.

Musetti, who had played several long matches earlier in the week, began to fade physically under the Spaniard’s relentless pace, poise and power.

The final set was a one-sided affair.

Alcaraz broke in the opening game and raced to a 3-0 lead, at which point Musetti received a medical timeout for treatment on his right thigh.

From there, the Spaniard did not look back, closing out the match with clinical efficiency with Musetti managing just eight points in the final set.

“It is not the way I would have wanted to win a match,” Alcaraz said. “Thinking about Lorenzo, he has been through a tough week, played long matches. I feel sorry for him. It is one of his best results, ending up like this is not easy. Hopefully, it is nothing serious and he will be 100% soon.”

Alcaraz’s victory in Monte Carlo allows him to surpass Alexander Zverev, reclaiming the world number two spot in the ATP rankings and moving to the top of the 2025 ATP Race, ahead of Jannik Sinner.

World number one Sinner, meanwhile, was granted permission to return to official training facilities on Sunday after a three-month doping suspension.

Alcaraz will next play in the Barcelona Open against a qualifier, boosted by his strong Monte Carlo performance and looking to defend his Roland Garros title when that tournament begins in late May.

Reuters 

Players’ demand for more prize money at Majors ‘about fair play’

Top players benefit from increased prize money, but lower-ranked often lack sponsorship but have the same expenses, says Emma Navarro
Sport
1 week ago

Russian-born Kasatkina keen to start new chapter under Australian flag

Tennis star hasn’t been back to Russia since coming out as gay and speaking up against war in Ukraine
Sport
1 week ago

Teenager Mensik lauds idol Djokovic after snatching title

Czech almost did not play and credits physio for alleviating pain before his first Miami Open match
Sport
1 week ago

Djokovic trounces Musetti to reach Miami Open quarters

Serve clock warning sparks flurry of winners from Serbain after early struggles
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: The Masters is not America being ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Declan Rice shines but Arsenal held amid change ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Top support trumps gear bar as ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Steyn comes of age after many ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Adriaan Wildschutt overcomes wind and slow pace ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Zverev’s Monte Carlo exit assures Sinner of top spot on tour return

Sport / Other Sport

Draper batters Rune to win first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells

Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz blames nerves for Indian Wells loss against Draper

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.