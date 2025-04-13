Adriaan Wildschutt overcomes wind and slow pace to break SA 10km mark

Adriaan Wildschutt after running the 10,000m at the Olympics in Paris last year. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ROGER SEDRES
US-based distance king Adriaan Wildschutt defied a strong Gqeberha wind and slow pace to break the SA 10km record at the Absa Run Your City race on Sunday.
Wildschutt — who ended 10th in the 10,000m at the 2024 Paris Olympics in a 26 min 50.64 sec national record — transitioned seamlessly to tar as he won the race in 27:30, taking down the 27:35 mark held by Precious Mashele.
But he had to work hard for it alone at the front.
“I knew the last 3/4km it was going to be a real fight, but I also wanted to win so bad. I knew I had a guy with me so I made a big surge at 3km and then again at 6km and I knew it was going to cost me a lot in the last 3km,” said the 26-year-old, who also owns the SA track 5,000m and 3,000m records.
South Africa’s own Adriaan Wildschutt is the very first male to cross the ABSA RUN YOUR CITY GQEBERHA 10K finish line, what an incredible run!
“But if I hadn’t made those moves I wouldn’t have broken the record so I knew the last 3km was going to be a huge challenge to keep on pushing against the wind … just keep squeezing and pushing and trying to see if I can get away from the wind a little bit, squeezing the last 2km.
“The closer I got the more I realised I might be right there and I was just making a big push the last 500m, so I’m just happy that I was able to pull it off.”
But the record didn’t seem on at the halfway mark where Wildschutt clocked 13:54, which he estimated should have meant a 27:50 race.
“Making that up in the second half when you’re already tired and against the wind I knew it was going to take a big effort. If I didn’t make the move from 3km out I knew I was going to pay.”
Wildschutt, whose previous 10km best was 29:09 from 2017, had hoped to get to the halfway point in a faster time.
“I wanted to have 13:30, 13:35 in the first half, and we were way off. I kept on talking to the pacers and I knew it was hard, [as] the wind was there.
“I can’t blame them — they didn’t have to do it, they were doing me a favour. I can’t be mad at that, but I wanted to be a little quicker … and so I just made a big surge from 3km to go and I just kept on going. I was [thinking], ‘OK, I’m going to make a push for it, if I make it, I make it’.
“At least I made the effort,” added Wildschutt, who started out running for money in road races as a schoolboy in Ceres.
Glenrose Xaba was the first SA woman home, finishing third in 31:56 behind Kenyan Jane Chacha (31:45) and Selam Gebre of Ethiopia (31:50).
Adriaan Wildschutt overcomes wind and slow pace to break SA 10km mark
US-based distance king transitions seamlessly to tar as he wins the race in 27:30
US-based distance king Adriaan Wildschutt defied a strong Gqeberha wind and slow pace to break the SA 10km record at the Absa Run Your City race on Sunday.
Wildschutt — who ended 10th in the 10,000m at the 2024 Paris Olympics in a 26 min 50.64 sec national record — transitioned seamlessly to tar as he won the race in 27:30, taking down the 27:35 mark held by Precious Mashele.
But he had to work hard for it alone at the front.
“I knew the last 3/4km it was going to be a real fight, but I also wanted to win so bad. I knew I had a guy with me so I made a big surge at 3km and then again at 6km and I knew it was going to cost me a lot in the last 3km,” said the 26-year-old, who also owns the SA track 5,000m and 3,000m records.
“But if I hadn’t made those moves I wouldn’t have broken the record so I knew the last 3km was going to be a huge challenge to keep on pushing against the wind … just keep squeezing and pushing and trying to see if I can get away from the wind a little bit, squeezing the last 2km.
“The closer I got the more I realised I might be right there and I was just making a big push the last 500m, so I’m just happy that I was able to pull it off.”
But the record didn’t seem on at the halfway mark where Wildschutt clocked 13:54, which he estimated should have meant a 27:50 race.
“Making that up in the second half when you’re already tired and against the wind I knew it was going to take a big effort. If I didn’t make the move from 3km out I knew I was going to pay.”
Wildschutt, whose previous 10km best was 29:09 from 2017, had hoped to get to the halfway point in a faster time.
“I wanted to have 13:30, 13:35 in the first half, and we were way off. I kept on talking to the pacers and I knew it was hard, [as] the wind was there.
“I can’t blame them — they didn’t have to do it, they were doing me a favour. I can’t be mad at that, but I wanted to be a little quicker … and so I just made a big surge from 3km to go and I just kept on going. I was [thinking], ‘OK, I’m going to make a push for it, if I make it, I make it’.
“At least I made the effort,” added Wildschutt, who started out running for money in road races as a schoolboy in Ceres.
Glenrose Xaba was the first SA woman home, finishing third in 31:56 behind Kenyan Jane Chacha (31:45) and Selam Gebre of Ethiopia (31:50).
Akani downs world champ as Wayde runs fastest 400m time of comeback
Wildschutt delivers another SA record and Olympic qualifier
Wayde’s worlds? Van Niekerk books spot in final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARK ETHERIDGE: Marathon giant Mark Plaatjes has advice for Olympics contestants
SA athletes enter Olympic fray aiming to end seven-year medal famine
Sascoc names first batch for Olympics and cash incentives for medallists
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.