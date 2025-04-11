Sport / Other Sport

Scheffler takes first round against McIlroy at Masters

11 April 2025 - 11:41
by Rory Carroll
Scottie Scheffler of the US prepares to play a shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10 2025. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HARRY HOW
Scottie Scheffler of the US prepares to play a shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10 2025. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/HARRY HOW

Round 1 of the Masters heavyweight battle between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy went to the tournament's defending champion, who managed to avoid major damage, while the Northern Irishman took some heavy blows late on Thursday.

Scheffler and McIlroy are the two best players in the world, and fans came into the year's first major hoping for a Sunday showdown between the sluggers.

That is possible, but McIlroy, who is trying to complete an elusive career Grand Slam, will first need to pick himself up off the mat.

McIlroy, who went out later in the day as wind picked up, looked confident as he drilled four birdies through his first 14 holes before suffering double bogeys on 15 and 17 to drop back to even par.

It is McIlroy's 11th attempt at becoming only the sixth player in history to triumph at all four of golf's majors.

Scheffler signed for a bogey-free round of four-under 68 to sit in a three-way tie for second place behind leader Justin Rose, who is seven under par.

Though the world No 1 appeared to move effortlessly through Augusta National, he said the firm greens were making him work.

"I would have felt pretty good about it," Scheffler said when asked how he would have felt about the round if he knew ahead of time.

"I had a feeling the golf course was going to get pretty firm. The areas to hit your irons out here are pretty small and get even smaller when the greens are firm, so there's definitely some challenge to the golf course today."

McIlroy, who suffered a heartbreaking final-round collapse at the 2011 Masters that began with an errant tee-shot on 10 that led to a triple-bogey, did not speak to the media after Thursday's round.

Reuters

McIlroy goes all in for Masters glory

Northern Irishman takes 11th shot at completing career Grand Slam
Sport
1 day ago

Langer braces for emotional Masters farewell

Two-time winner is also the oldest player player to make the cut at the Augusta National Golf Club
Sport
2 days ago

It’s cool to be closer to conquering Augusta, says Schauffele

World No 3 has already had close calls with green jacket, finishing in top 10 in past two years
Sport
2 days ago

Scheffler eyes rare Masters repeat, McIlroy takes swipe at career Grand Slam

The two are in superb form with pundits hoping they will be in contention in the final round
Sport
3 days ago

Leishman holds off SA’s Schwartzel to win Miami title

Australian goes bogey-free, finishing one stroke ahead
Sport
3 days ago
