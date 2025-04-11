MARK ETHERIDGE: Top support trumps gear bar as Tabata bags Africa triathlon crown

Mxoleleni Tabata celebrates his victory at the Africa Triathlon Championships in Gqeberha. Picture: RICHARD PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY
There’s no doubting it was something of a bittersweet experience for Mxoleleni Tabata at Sunday’s Africa Triathlon championships in Nelson Mandela Bay, Gqeberha.
On the one hand he’d made history by becoming the first black SA male athlete to come out tops overall in a continental championships age-group race, and that at the tender age of 22.
On the other, there was sadness that at such a young age, neither of his parents were there to see him make them proud — his dad died when Mx (as he’s fondly known) was nine and his mom just four years later.
Thankfully he has five siblings, three in Cape Town and two in his now hometown of Gqeberha, who have reason to be proud. So too, the woman he now proudly calls his mom — his aunt, Nomhla, who provides for him as much as possible.
Triathlon is an expensive sport. Competitors need wetsuits for the swimming leg, a bicycle for the ride and quality shoes for the run.
But Tabata makes do with what he has — and Sunday’s result shows it’s not always about who has the most expensive gear.
“I don’t have a TT [time trial] bike [only a road bike] so I had to borrow one for Sunday. Thankfully I’ve ridden it a few times before and it made a huge difference. I wouldn’t have stayed in touch with the leaders without that bike.”
Of the three disciplines swimming is still his weakest point, though he’s comfortable in the water, having first started swimming at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell as a 14-year-old.
As luck would have it Sunday’s swim leg was shortened, which played into Tabata’s hands.
“There was a strong current so instead of 1,500m the swim was only 750m, which definitely helped,” says Tabata. “I came out of the water about seventh and could see the front pack.
“On the bike I chatted to a guy from Durban, Sanele Shange, and we agreed to try to work together to catch the leaders.”
Deadly weapon
The run is Tabata’s weapon and where he inflicts the most damage. “When I got off the bike I was about two minutes behind the leaders. The run was four laps and I ran the first lap ‘easily’ because I could feel my legs cramping a bit. Then I took something for cramps and then slowly upped the pace every lap.
“I caught Rudolf Naude with about 600m to go and it was such a lovely feeling to cross the line first at an African champs.”
As is the case with triathlon, Tabata’s support structure is very much a three-pronged affair.
He competes out of the Team Tissink Triathlon (3T Coaching) stable in Gqeberha and there’s no doubting he’s in good hands.
Team principles are husband and wife Raynard and Natalie. Raynard is a household name in SA triathlons and has won no fewer than eight Ironman titles around the world, including a fifth place at the iconic Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.
Mxoleleni Tabata, right, Raynard Tissink, centre, and junior athlete Julian van der Schyff chill out at the finish of the Africa Triathlon Championships in Gqeberha. Picture: SUPPLIED
Natalie also comes from a multisport background, having national colours in swimming, life-saving and triathlon. And then there’s daughter Jordan, herself a national-level triathlete.
“We first met Mx in 2022 when he was doing a half Iron Man event … he was only 18-19 at the time so it was probably a bit far for him but he did very well. We started chatting and invited him to our Phoenix Future Foundation camp here in Gqeberha for talented youngsters,” Natalie says.
“He was living in Mossel Bay at the time and getting help on the bike from Bayethe Cycling Academy. We offered to help him with his training and he moved back here and Ray now coaches him full-time.
“Our idea is to approach Triathlon SA to make him an elite level athlete next year … he really needs sponsors, he has almost nothing now … even if he could just get support to enter the races and train with better equipment.
“He trains a lot with Jordi [Jordan] … she’s going overseas for a few months shortly and it’s incredibly expensive but, wow, he would benefit from a spell overseas.”
Says coach Ray: “Youngsters like Mx always like to push the limits, so we’re focused on structuring his programme properly. The dedication and hard work is very much coming from him and one day he’ll reap the rewards. It’s lovely to see someone get to the next top step and you feel a lot of pride but at the end of the day it’s all about the athlete and helping them achieve their goals.”
Olympic goal
On what the future holds, Tissink is upbeat.
“He’s extremely talented and already has a run that can deliver at world level. It’s now about developing that swim and bike but he has the engine … now it’s about timing. They say it’s 10,000 hours or so [or seven years] for a triathlete to reach their potential so in another two or three years he should be able to get into that Olympic qualification level and Olympic cycle.”
Tissink’s been in the game as a competitor and coach for long enough to know things don’t always work out as planned “but I think he can even do well over the longer distances further down the line”.
And even at his young age, Tabata’s talents are rubbing off.
“He trains with a few other guys and brings them along to training. They look up to him and once Mx gets out there and starts winning a few races and shows kids what can be done through hard work we’ll see many more previously disadvantaged people believing that things are possible,” Tissink says.
“You don’t always need the most expensive stuff, once you’re up there, people will start noticing and make a plan.”
So, as Tabata continues on a seven-year plan he’s in seventh heaven after his continental triumph. Now he needs the nation’s business world to give him the critical financial support that could be the turning point.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Top support trumps gear bar as Tabata bags Africa triathlon crown
The 22-year-old becomes the first black SA male athlete to come out tops in a continental championships age-group race
There’s no doubting it was something of a bittersweet experience for Mxoleleni Tabata at Sunday’s Africa Triathlon championships in Nelson Mandela Bay, Gqeberha.
On the one hand he’d made history by becoming the first black SA male athlete to come out tops overall in a continental championships age-group race, and that at the tender age of 22.
On the other, there was sadness that at such a young age, neither of his parents were there to see him make them proud — his dad died when Mx (as he’s fondly known) was nine and his mom just four years later.
Thankfully he has five siblings, three in Cape Town and two in his now hometown of Gqeberha, who have reason to be proud. So too, the woman he now proudly calls his mom — his aunt, Nomhla, who provides for him as much as possible.
Triathlon is an expensive sport. Competitors need wetsuits for the swimming leg, a bicycle for the ride and quality shoes for the run.
But Tabata makes do with what he has — and Sunday’s result shows it’s not always about who has the most expensive gear.
“I don’t have a TT [time trial] bike [only a road bike] so I had to borrow one for Sunday. Thankfully I’ve ridden it a few times before and it made a huge difference. I wouldn’t have stayed in touch with the leaders without that bike.”
Of the three disciplines swimming is still his weakest point, though he’s comfortable in the water, having first started swimming at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell as a 14-year-old.
As luck would have it Sunday’s swim leg was shortened, which played into Tabata’s hands.
“There was a strong current so instead of 1,500m the swim was only 750m, which definitely helped,” says Tabata. “I came out of the water about seventh and could see the front pack.
“On the bike I chatted to a guy from Durban, Sanele Shange, and we agreed to try to work together to catch the leaders.”
Deadly weapon
The run is Tabata’s weapon and where he inflicts the most damage. “When I got off the bike I was about two minutes behind the leaders. The run was four laps and I ran the first lap ‘easily’ because I could feel my legs cramping a bit. Then I took something for cramps and then slowly upped the pace every lap.
“I caught Rudolf Naude with about 600m to go and it was such a lovely feeling to cross the line first at an African champs.”
As is the case with triathlon, Tabata’s support structure is very much a three-pronged affair.
He competes out of the Team Tissink Triathlon (3T Coaching) stable in Gqeberha and there’s no doubting he’s in good hands.
Team principles are husband and wife Raynard and Natalie. Raynard is a household name in SA triathlons and has won no fewer than eight Ironman titles around the world, including a fifth place at the iconic Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.
Natalie also comes from a multisport background, having national colours in swimming, life-saving and triathlon. And then there’s daughter Jordan, herself a national-level triathlete.
“We first met Mx in 2022 when he was doing a half Iron Man event … he was only 18-19 at the time so it was probably a bit far for him but he did very well. We started chatting and invited him to our Phoenix Future Foundation camp here in Gqeberha for talented youngsters,” Natalie says.
“He was living in Mossel Bay at the time and getting help on the bike from Bayethe Cycling Academy. We offered to help him with his training and he moved back here and Ray now coaches him full-time.
“Our idea is to approach Triathlon SA to make him an elite level athlete next year … he really needs sponsors, he has almost nothing now … even if he could just get support to enter the races and train with better equipment.
“He trains a lot with Jordi [Jordan] … she’s going overseas for a few months shortly and it’s incredibly expensive but, wow, he would benefit from a spell overseas.”
Says coach Ray: “Youngsters like Mx always like to push the limits, so we’re focused on structuring his programme properly. The dedication and hard work is very much coming from him and one day he’ll reap the rewards. It’s lovely to see someone get to the next top step and you feel a lot of pride but at the end of the day it’s all about the athlete and helping them achieve their goals.”
Olympic goal
On what the future holds, Tissink is upbeat.
“He’s extremely talented and already has a run that can deliver at world level. It’s now about developing that swim and bike but he has the engine … now it’s about timing. They say it’s 10,000 hours or so [or seven years] for a triathlete to reach their potential so in another two or three years he should be able to get into that Olympic qualification level and Olympic cycle.”
Tissink’s been in the game as a competitor and coach for long enough to know things don’t always work out as planned “but I think he can even do well over the longer distances further down the line”.
And even at his young age, Tabata’s talents are rubbing off.
“He trains with a few other guys and brings them along to training. They look up to him and once Mx gets out there and starts winning a few races and shows kids what can be done through hard work we’ll see many more previously disadvantaged people believing that things are possible,” Tissink says.
“You don’t always need the most expensive stuff, once you’re up there, people will start noticing and make a plan.”
So, as Tabata continues on a seven-year plan he’s in seventh heaven after his continental triumph. Now he needs the nation’s business world to give him the critical financial support that could be the turning point.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Two Oceans veteran brings sea of experience to fighting prostate cancer
MARK ETHERIDGE: Steyn comes of age after many years in the saddle
MARK ETHERIDGE: Holtzhausen throws herself into hard work and change
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Swimming SA head’s comments on coaching manual ‘false’
Rassie spells out how ‘lekka’ he feels about Bok Bomb Squad’s survival
It’s up to the Lions and Titans to avert an ugly end to a bright season
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.