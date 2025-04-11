KEVIN MCCALLUM: The Masters is not America being great
Augusta remains a law unto itself, one foot in the past, another vaguely in the present
11 April 2025 - 05:00
Ah, the Masters. Where the past greets the present and the future and then takes them both back to the past for a visit to the good old days when America was once great.
Those great days of yore, the good ol’ days with the good ol’ boys. When was America great according to the Make America Great Again. No-one knows when America was great. The New York Times asked Donald Trump supporters when it was. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.