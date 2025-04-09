Sport / Other Sport

Zverev’s Monte Carlo exit assures Sinner of top spot on tour return

German world No 2 beaten in second round of Monte-Carlo Masters by Matteo Berrettini

09 April 2025 - 14:49
by SHRIVATHSA SRIDHAR
Alexander Zverev's defeat at the hands of Matteo Berrettini at Monte Carlo prevented the German from claiming the world No1 spot. Picture: REUTERS
Alexander Zverev's defeat at the hands of Matteo Berrettini at Monte Carlo prevented the German from claiming the world No1 spot. Picture: REUTERS  

Bengaluru - Jannik Sinner will return to the ATP Tour from his doping ban at May’s Rome Masters as world No 1 after the Italian’s closest challenger, Alexander Zverev, crashed to an early defeat in Monte Carlo on Tuesday.

Sinner, 23, accepted a three-month ban in February after an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency, which earlier challenged an independent tribunal’s decision to clear him of any wrongdoing after he failed two drug tests.

Sinner’s absence from the circuit had opened the door for Zverev to replace him at the top of the rankings but the German failed to get beyond the quarterfinal stage at any of the six tournaments he played since the Australian Open in January.

The world No 2 lost 2-6 6-3 7-5 to Sinner’s compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

“I’ve not won many matches. So it’s been the worst period since my injury,” Zverev said, who will have to wait till later in the European clay court swing for another chance to displace Sinner.

“I played a great first set, and once I got broken in the second set, I played 10 levels down. My ball is much slower. I stop hitting the ball.

“The same story the last few months. Nothing changes. So it’s me who lost the match, once again... I thought my level was terrible, but that’s just my opinion.”

Defending French Open champion and world No 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who also squandered the chance to reclaim top spot before Sinner’s ban ends on May 4, started his Monte Carlo campaign against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo later on Wednesday.

Reuters

