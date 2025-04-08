It’s cool to be closer to conquering Augusta, says Schauffele

Xander Schauffele has been dreaming of winning the Masters for some time. Picture: USA TODAY/ADAM CAIRNS
Xander Schauffele said he started thinking about completing the career Grand Slam before collecting his first two Major wins in 2024 at the PGA Championship and the Open Championship.
“Believe it or not, it was always a thought before I won any of them,” he said on Monday as Masters week got under way at Augusta National Golf Club. “It’s a lot cooler to be a lot closer to that dream of mine at 31 versus 35 or 36 and not having won one.”
Schauffele has already had several close calls with the green jacket, tying for second place in 2019, tying for third in 2021 and finishing in the top 10 in each of the past two years at Augusta.
Ranked No 3 in the world, Schauffele has got off to a modest start this season due to missing two months with a rib cage injury. He finished T12 at the Valspar Championship in March thanks to a final-round 66. His previous best finish in 2025 was a T-30 at The Sentry in early January.
He said he is feeling healthy this week and confident he can compete for another trophy.
“Absolutely, yeah. I know what I’m capable of when I’m feeling good, when I’m not thinking of anything but getting the ball in the hole,” he said. “It’s been a process to get back to that. I don’t have a ton of reps doing it, but there’s a lot for me to draw back on, sort of previous accomplishments to sort of let that confidence grow.”
Schauffele said his strong play at the Valspar Championship gave his confidence another boost.
“Just knowing that I want to get to a good place, maybe I freed myself up that week, just sort of let the ball go wherever it’s going to go, instead of two hands on the steering wheel, gripping tight, just kind of let it be,” he said. “It turned into a really good week in terms of approach.”
Schauffele was asked if it felt any different arriving at Augusta for the first time as a Major champion.
“Not really. I’d like to think I feel similar,” he said as the rain washed out Monday’s practice rounds. “Sitting here bummed out along with the rest of the field that we can’t practice today. I don’t really wake up and feel more accomplished. I feel like the same guy.
“The big difference will be when I get in those spots, my dream is just to give myself another chance coming down the stretch.
“I think I said that after the PGA, at the Open — if I can get myself in a spot to win this thing, I feel pretty good about doing it, and I did it.”
Field Level Media
