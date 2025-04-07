Sport / Other Sport

Leishman holds off SA’s Schwartzel to win Miami title

07 April 2025 - 20:09
by Agency Staff
Marc Leishman reacts after putting on the first green during the final round of the LIV Golf Miami tournament at Trump National Doral. Picture: IMAGN IMAGES/SAM NAVARRO
Marc Leishman of Australia came from behind to prevail at LIV Golf Miami on Sunday, finally capturing his first LIV Golf title.

Leishman began the final round three shots off the pace set by Bryson DeChambeau, but a 4-under par 68 with four birdies and no bogeys vaulted him into first place and also helped his all-Australian team, Ripper GC, claim the team title.

Leishman finished the weekend at 6-under 210, one better than SA’s hard-charging Charl Schwartzel who posted a 66 to finish second.

Leishman was among the early players who left the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed upstart league in 2022, yet the 41-year-old hadn’t won a LIV event until Sunday.

“Of course you doubt yourself, especially after a week like I had in Singapore,” said Leishman, who tied for 51st in Singapore in the most recent LIV event.

“I played terribly. I’ve played well in a lot of LIV events. I’ve had chances to win, haven’t won. You wonder if you’re going to win again. It’s been the greatest. I’ve been so happy. I’ve been the happiest person out here.”

Charl Schwartzel. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR
Sergio Garcia made things interesting when he birdied the 17th to get to 5-under for the tournament, but the Spaniard put a ball in the water on the par-4 18th and closed with a bogey, placing third at 4-under with a 71.

“I knew he’d birdied 17. I always watch the leader boards,” Leishman said. “I saw that. I’m like ‘wow, I need to birdie this’. I knew Charl had one to play, so that was a birdie hole today.”

Leishman, in fact, made pars on his last eight holes after making four birdies through the first 10, but that was enough.

Schwartzel, who had not had a top-10 this season before Sunday’s second-place finish, will head to Augusta National next, making the Masters field thanks to his 2011 victory.

“It’s the first time in a long time I said to the guys that I actually feel very optimistic,” Schwartzel said. 

“I feel quite confident about it. The last few years I’ve either had injuries or the game is not in great shape. If you’re going to win a Major, you don’t need any flaws of any sort. 

“This year so far I’ve put in a lot of effort in the off time. Lost over 10 pounds of weight, got fit, started practising harder and the biggest thing is I have no injuries. So I’ve been swinging the club freely,” he said.

Field Level Media

