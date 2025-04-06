Rhodes holds off Alexander to win Joburg Ladies Open

England’s Mimi Rhodes holds the winner’s trophy at the Joburg Ladies Open. Picture: Troy Winfield/Sunshine Ladies Tour
England’s Mimi Rhodes overcame a strong challenge from SA’s Casandra Alexander to claim back-to-back Ladies European Tour wins at the Joburg Ladies Open on Sunday.
Rhodes showed her composure at Modderfontein Golf Club when she made a tricky up-and-down for par, posting a two-under round of 71 at the close, with a winning score of 14 under in this Sunshine Ladies Tour co-sanctioned tournament.
In a thrilling back-nine duel, Alexander narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 18th to force a playoff with her English opponent. The South African signed for a final round of 69 to finish second on 13 under par.
Casandra Alexander in action. Picture: SUNSHINE LADIES TOUR
Germany’s Helen Briem made a strong charge through the field with her 68 to take third place on 11 under par.
This was Rhodes’ second consecutive victory in her rookie season in the Ladies European Tour after her win in last week’s Ford Women’s NSW Open in Australia.
“I never would’ve imagined this. It’s a dream come true to be playing so well so early in my career. I’m honestly lost for words. It’s amazing and I can’t wait for the rest of the season and hopefully I can keep the good golf going,” she said.
Rhodes took a three-shot lead in the final round of a tournament, reduced to 54 holes because of the weather. The final round was a battle between Rhodes and Alexander, with the South African twice narrowing the gap to just one shot and Rhodes responding accordingly.
With a one-shot lead playing the 18th, Rhodes overshot the green with her approach and Alexander put her approach to about eight feet. Rhodes produced a masterful chip that left her with a tap-in for par, and Alexander missed her birdie putt.
“I was just thinking one shot at a time. I’d been chipping well all day and the shot felt comfortable. I just thought I’ve got nothing to lose so commit to it. I’m happy I pulled it off,” Rhodes said.
Alexander retains her place at the top of the Investec Order of Merit going into the final tournament of the season, the Investec SA Women’s Open at Erinvale in the Western Cape this week.
Rhodes holds off Alexander to win Joburg Ladies Open
England’s Mimi Rhodes overcame a strong challenge from SA’s Casandra Alexander to claim back-to-back Ladies European Tour wins at the Joburg Ladies Open on Sunday.
Rhodes showed her composure at Modderfontein Golf Club when she made a tricky up-and-down for par, posting a two-under round of 71 at the close, with a winning score of 14 under in this Sunshine Ladies Tour co-sanctioned tournament.
In a thrilling back-nine duel, Alexander narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 18th to force a playoff with her English opponent. The South African signed for a final round of 69 to finish second on 13 under par.
Germany’s Helen Briem made a strong charge through the field with her 68 to take third place on 11 under par.
This was Rhodes’ second consecutive victory in her rookie season in the Ladies European Tour after her win in last week’s Ford Women’s NSW Open in Australia.
“I never would’ve imagined this. It’s a dream come true to be playing so well so early in my career. I’m honestly lost for words. It’s amazing and I can’t wait for the rest of the season and hopefully I can keep the good golf going,” she said.
Rhodes took a three-shot lead in the final round of a tournament, reduced to 54 holes because of the weather. The final round was a battle between Rhodes and Alexander, with the South African twice narrowing the gap to just one shot and Rhodes responding accordingly.
With a one-shot lead playing the 18th, Rhodes overshot the green with her approach and Alexander put her approach to about eight feet. Rhodes produced a masterful chip that left her with a tap-in for par, and Alexander missed her birdie putt.
“I was just thinking one shot at a time. I’d been chipping well all day and the shot felt comfortable. I just thought I’ve got nothing to lose so commit to it. I’m happy I pulled it off,” Rhodes said.
Alexander retains her place at the top of the Investec Order of Merit going into the final tournament of the season, the Investec SA Women’s Open at Erinvale in the Western Cape this week.
Upbeat Jon Rahm ready to tame Blue Monster
Min Woo Lee hangs on for first PGA win at Houston Open
Sergio Garcia fails to qualify for The Open after missed putt at Macau
Karl Vilips secures first big win at Puerto Rico Open
Scotsman Calum Hill storms through field to claim Joburg Open win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Upbeat Jon Rahm ready to tame Blue Monster
Stars of local and international women’s golf set for Joburg Ladies Open
Min Woo Lee hangs on for first PGA win at Houston Open
Jaeger faces strong field in defence of Houston Open title
Sergio Garcia fails to qualify for The Open after missed putt at Macau
Karl Vilips secures first big win at Puerto Rico Open
Scotsman Calum Hill storms through field to claim Joburg Open win
Ding and Smith share first round Joburg Open lead
Highsmith aces Cognizant Classic after making cut on number
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.