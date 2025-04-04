MARK ETHERIDGE: Two Oceans veteran brings sea of experience to fighting prostate cancer

Thulani ‘Ephraim’ Sibisi with the late ‘Carte Blanche’ presenter Derek Watts. Picture: SUPPLIED
The historic Two Oceans Ultra Marathon will once again be run around the Cape Peninsula on Saturday.
A year shy of 40 years ago it was won by one Thulani “Ephraim” Sibisi.
Anyone who has run one will attest that an ultra-marathon is a big question of mind over matter and Sibisi’s ultra-journey through life is one that matters.
Now living in Orlando West, Soweto, Sibisi will turn 72 in October this year — he was 32 when he won Two Oceans, coincidentally in exactly the same time as the 2024 winner Onalenna Khonkhobe, albeit over a different route.
The softly spoken Sibisi has walked and run a hard race to get to this point in his life. He began life dirt-poor and for the last 13 years has endured poor health after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
This week he took time out to share his story, which should resonate with past and present generations, athletes or non-athletes of the rainbow nation.
Born at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, he soon moved to Ingogo near Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, to live with his gran, where he attended school for six months of the year and then worked at a local farm for the remainder of the year.
One of seven children, he walked 9km to and from school. “I was at high school at both Siyamukela and Mzamo Secondary schools in the Newcastle area, the latter was where my athletics talent came to the fore.
“But I didn’t finish school, it just wasn’t sustainable, there was very little money to feed us and the long walk to and from school took its toll.”
Like Hugh Masekela’s famous song Stimela, about migrant workers heading for Joburg to dig for gold, literally or figuratively, so too did Sibisi.
Thulani ‘Ephraim’ Sibisi pauses during one of his many efforts to raise awareness of prostate cancer. Picture: SUPPLIED
While living in Diepkloof, Soweto, he struck gold by chancing upon a gardening job in Joburg with the now business tycoon Johann Rupert.
“It was Johann who paid for my ticket and accommodation down to Cape Town when I won Two Oceans in 1986. I will always be thankful to him — because of that job I had time to train in the morning and afternoon.”
But not only did Sibisi strike gold, he also struck out on more than one occasion.
South Africans were living in the dark days of the pass laws back then and with Sibisi living rent-free in the house from then Rand Athletic Club (RAC) secretary Vreni Welsh, one of the kindest humans in SA road running, his presence wasn’t always welcomed in leafy suburbia.
In fact, in those days a black man running through the upmarket streets was about as likely as finding an Eskimo sun-tanning in winter.
“I was arrested about nine times, the worst of which was in 1985, the day I finished second to Bob de la Motte in the old JSE ultra-marathon. RAC had organised a function and I was again arrested!”
In fact, it was after a story in The Star newspaper by this very correspondent reporting on that incident that Sibisi was then largely left alone by the police.
Sibisi eventually went back to Soweto and with the prize money proceedings from his racing exploits he bought a house just seven houses away from where struggle hero Walter Sisulu once lived and almost as close to the Hector Pieterson Museum.
But there were more walls for him to run through.
“Despite my legal deed of sale, the residents refused to move out. It was only after a six-year struggle and with generous help from the likes of Bob [De la Motte] and Mark Stein, who helped me hugely financially, that I was able to move in.”
Sibisi is both fleet of foot and quick to thank the people who helped him get back on his feet.
“It’s people like Mark, [legendary SA endurance runner] Johnny Halberstadt and Dave Flood who have all played their part.
“Johnny lives in the US now, but to this day, every time he comes to SA, he will bring me a few pairs of Hoka running shoes.
“And I will always remember Dave for riding alongside me on his bicycle on my training runs, to keep me from being pestered/arrested by the police.”
Strangely enough, Sibisi’s favourite running memory is not the year he won the Two Oceans, but will always be the following year — 1987.
“That was the year when [now late] Thompson Magawana set the course record. I was second and the great Vincent Rakabaele was third. Wow, the field was strong. Johnny Halberstadt, three-time champ Siphiwe Gqele, Ben Cheou ... so many great names.”
Post racing and his favourite memory should resonate with each and every South African — Barcelona 1992, SA’s first participation back at the Olympics after the dry years of sporting isolation.
“I was honoured to be part of the running management team for those Games where Elana Meyer won silver for SA. Our male marathon runners were Zithulele Sinqe, Jan Tau, Xolile Yawa and Abel Mokibe, all of whom went on to win major races.
“Overall I think that has to be my biggest honour.”
But long after a hugely successful running career, Sibisi’s biggest race was against an insidious, often unseen opponent by the name of cancer.
“I was diagnosed with prostate cancer 13 years ago and am still fighting it daily,” reflects Sibisi.
“But I was lucky in the fact that my running success gave me a platform to preach to men [and women] about prostate cancer.
“Two Oceans Marathon made me an ambassador and I even attempted to run it again, but as a result of the cancer I had no testosterone in my body, I was much older and it was too much for me.
“I still can’t run any more but I make a point of doing at least a 45-60min walk every morning and will never stop that.”
Sibisi says that running and cancer have taught him many a lesson.
“One has to be resilient, committed, disciplined, focused ... give your everything — learn not to complain and also to appreciate others.”
Sibisi has walked/run a long road to where he is now. From the days where he couldn’t afford the 5c transport fee to school and another 5c back home.
“That’s partly the reason I couldn’t finish school, but I can’t have any regrets.
“When I won Oceans in ’86 I won R250 ... these days a person can be rich through running.
“But let’s be honest, the win was way more important than the money because it made me the person I am.
“I’m an ambassador in the fight against prostate cancer and my positiveness has kept me alive. I can never thank the Prostate Cancer Foundation of SA enough, nor the staff at Baragwanath Hospital (now Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.”
He continues to raise awareness of prostate cancer ... including walking/running events clad only in a Speedo.
Every runner lining up for the Two Oceans 56km on Saturday should do so bearing the following in mind.
Thulani “Ephraim” Sibisi is a man who has empowered himself out of poverty, shaken off the shackles of the former apartheid police force stranglehold, gone on to win Cape Town’s favourite ultra-marathon and now he’s beating his daily dice with disease.
If that’s not sufficient inspiration to get to the finish line at UCT, don’t bother starting the race.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Two Oceans veteran brings sea of experience to fighting prostate cancer
An ultra-marathon is a big question of mind over matter — and Thulani Sibisi’s ultra-journey through life matters
The historic Two Oceans Ultra Marathon will once again be run around the Cape Peninsula on Saturday.
A year shy of 40 years ago it was won by one Thulani “Ephraim” Sibisi.
Anyone who has run one will attest that an ultra-marathon is a big question of mind over matter and Sibisi’s ultra-journey through life is one that matters.
Now living in Orlando West, Soweto, Sibisi will turn 72 in October this year — he was 32 when he won Two Oceans, coincidentally in exactly the same time as the 2024 winner Onalenna Khonkhobe, albeit over a different route.
The softly spoken Sibisi has walked and run a hard race to get to this point in his life. He began life dirt-poor and for the last 13 years has endured poor health after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
This week he took time out to share his story, which should resonate with past and present generations, athletes or
non-athletes of the rainbow nation.
Born at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, he soon moved to Ingogo near Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, to live with his gran, where he attended school for six months of the year and then worked at a local farm for the remainder of the year.
One of seven children, he walked 9km to and from school. “I was at high school at both Siyamukela and Mzamo Secondary schools in the Newcastle area, the latter was where my athletics talent came to the fore.
“But I didn’t finish school, it just wasn’t sustainable, there was very little money to feed us and the long walk to and from school took its toll.”
Like Hugh Masekela’s famous song Stimela, about migrant workers heading for Joburg to dig for gold, literally or figuratively, so too did Sibisi.
While living in Diepkloof, Soweto, he struck gold by chancing upon a gardening job in Joburg with the now business tycoon Johann Rupert.
“It was Johann who paid for my ticket and accommodation down to Cape Town when I won Two Oceans in 1986. I will always be thankful to him — because of that job I had time to train in the morning and afternoon.”
But not only did Sibisi strike gold, he also struck out on more than one occasion.
South Africans were living in the dark days of the pass laws back then and with Sibisi living rent-free in the house from then Rand Athletic Club (RAC) secretary Vreni Welsh, one of the kindest humans in SA road running, his presence wasn’t always welcomed in leafy suburbia.
In fact, in those days a black man running through the upmarket streets was about as likely as finding an Eskimo sun-tanning in winter.
“I was arrested about nine times, the worst of which was in 1985, the day I finished second to Bob de la Motte in the old JSE ultra-marathon. RAC had organised a function and I was again arrested!”
In fact, it was after a story in The Star newspaper by this very correspondent reporting on that incident that Sibisi was then largely left alone by the police.
Sibisi eventually went back to Soweto and with the prize money proceedings from his racing exploits he bought a house just seven houses away from where struggle hero Walter Sisulu once lived and almost as close to the Hector Pieterson Museum.
But there were more walls for him to run through.
“Despite my legal deed of sale, the residents refused to move out. It was only after a six-year struggle and with generous help from the likes of Bob [De la Motte] and Mark Stein, who helped me hugely financially, that I was able to move in.”
Sibisi is both fleet of foot and quick to thank the people who helped him get back on his feet.
“It’s people like Mark, [legendary SA endurance runner] Johnny Halberstadt and Dave Flood who have all played their part.
“Johnny lives in the US now, but to this day, every time he comes to SA, he will bring me a few pairs of Hoka running shoes.
“And I will always remember Dave for riding alongside me on his bicycle on my training runs, to keep me from being pestered/arrested by the police.”
Strangely enough, Sibisi’s favourite running memory is not the year he won the Two Oceans, but will always be the following year — 1987.
“That was the year when [now late] Thompson Magawana set the course record. I was second and the great Vincent Rakabaele was third. Wow, the field was strong. Johnny Halberstadt, three-time champ Siphiwe Gqele, Ben Cheou ... so many great names.”
Post racing and his favourite memory should resonate with each and every South African — Barcelona 1992, SA’s first participation back at the Olympics after the dry years of sporting isolation.
“I was honoured to be part of the running management team for those Games where Elana Meyer won silver for SA. Our male marathon runners were Zithulele Sinqe, Jan Tau, Xolile Yawa and Abel Mokibe, all of whom went on to win major races.
“Overall I think that has to be my biggest honour.”
But long after a hugely successful running career, Sibisi’s biggest race was against an insidious, often unseen opponent by the name of cancer.
“I was diagnosed with prostate cancer 13 years ago and am still fighting it daily,” reflects Sibisi.
“But I was lucky in the fact that my running success gave me a platform to preach to men [and women] about prostate cancer.
“Two Oceans Marathon made me an ambassador and I even attempted to run it again, but as a result of the cancer I had no testosterone in my body, I was much older and it was too much for me.
“I still can’t run any more but I make a point of doing at least a 45-60min walk every morning and will never stop that.”
Sibisi says that running and cancer have taught him many a lesson.
“One has to be resilient, committed, disciplined, focused ... give your everything — learn not to complain and also to appreciate others.”
Sibisi has walked/run a long road to where he is now. From the days where he couldn’t afford the 5c transport fee to school and another 5c back home.
“That’s partly the reason I couldn’t finish school, but I can’t have any regrets.
“When I won Oceans in ’86 I won R250 ... these days a person can be rich through running.
“But let’s be honest, the win was way more important than the money because it made me the person I am.
“I’m an ambassador in the fight against prostate cancer and my positiveness has kept me alive. I can never thank the Prostate Cancer Foundation of SA enough, nor the staff at Baragwanath Hospital (now Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.”
He continues to raise awareness of prostate cancer ... including walking/running events clad only in a Speedo.
Every runner lining up for the Two Oceans 56km on Saturday should do so bearing the following in mind.
Thulani “Ephraim” Sibisi is a man who has empowered himself out of poverty, shaken off the shackles of the former apartheid police force stranglehold, gone on to win Cape Town’s favourite ultra-marathon and now he’s beating his daily dice with disease.
If that’s not sufficient inspiration to get to the finish line at UCT, don’t bother starting the race.
MPs warned swimming will die if facilities continue to deteriorate
Red Bull cars to sport Honda tribute livery at Japanese GP
REVIEW: Does the 2.0 turbo Jeep Wrangler make the cut?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARK ETHERIDGE: Steyn comes of age after many years in the saddle
MARK ETHERIDGE: Holtzhausen throws herself into hard work and change
MARK ETHERIDGE: Cape Town Cycle Tour winner keeps the family feet firmly on the ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.