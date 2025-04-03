Stephen Mokoka eyes redemption at Two Oceans Marathon

Stephen Mokoka is targeting finishing the Two Oceans in just over three hours. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PETER HEEGER
Legendary SA long-distance runner Stephen Mokoka wants to redeem himself at the Two Oceans Marathon on Saturday in Cape Town after failing to finish the ultramarathon in 2024.
The highly anticipated 56km ultramarathon starts at Newlands Main Road at 5.30am and finishes at the University of Cape Town rugby fields, with winners for males and females each taking home R250,000.
Mokoka was forced to withdraw with a few kilometres left in the 2024 race because of tired legs and dehydration. He said he is not thinking about victory, but to finish the race and run in under 3hr 10 min.
“The plan is to finish. Last year I didn’t finish. My quads [quadriceps muscles] could not take it any more, that’s the first part. The second part was my hydration was not appropriate because at some point there was hunger and dizziness.
“For me, I need to break the ice first. I had my first opportunity last year, so I’m grateful that my club, Hollywood, invested the interest again this year to say they want to give me another chance to go and compete.
“So, first, the main goal is to finish and then second, just to run 3:10 or below that, I will be happy.”
The men’s race is expected to be competitive with defending champion Onalenna Khonhobe looking to win for the second time. Nkosikhona Mhlakwana, Givemore Mudzinganyana and Mokoka are all in the picture.
Mokoka insists his focus is on achieving his target.
“I’m focusing on my own goals and my plans, what I want to achieve. Not thinking much about any person or any competition that I’m going to face,” he said.
“I’m in my own space trying to push as much as I can, trying to make sure that I get all the drinks right, I eat at the right time, I hydrate at the right time. I make sure I save the quads so I don’t lose the legs.
“I don’t run out of energy and I finish well and strong. Not thinking much about competition, they will always be there; we have competition everywhere, every time.”
In the women’s race, Gerda Steyn, who has won the race a record five times, is the favourite to win again this year. She will be battling with her club mates Irvette van Zyl and Neheng Khatala.
al time for ultramarathon
Stephen Mokoka eyes redemption at Two Oceans Marathon
Legendary SA long-distance runner wants to redeem himself after failing to finish the ultramarathon in 2024
Legendary SA long-distance runner Stephen Mokoka wants to redeem himself at the Two Oceans Marathon on Saturday in Cape Town after failing to finish the ultramarathon in 2024.
The highly anticipated 56km ultramarathon starts at Newlands Main Road at 5.30am and finishes at the University of Cape Town rugby fields, with winners for males and females each taking home R250,000.
Mokoka was forced to withdraw with a few kilometres left in the 2024 race because of tired legs and dehydration. He said he is not thinking about victory, but to finish the race and run in under 3hr 10 min.
“The plan is to finish. Last year I didn’t finish. My quads [quadriceps muscles] could not take it any more, that’s the first part. The second part was my hydration was not appropriate because at some point there was hunger and dizziness.
“For me, I need to break the ice first. I had my first opportunity last year, so I’m grateful that my club, Hollywood, invested the interest again this year to say they want to give me another chance to go and compete.
“So, first, the main goal is to finish and then second, just to run 3:10 or below that, I will be happy.”
The men’s race is expected to be competitive with defending champion Onalenna Khonhobe looking to win for the second time. Nkosikhona Mhlakwana, Givemore Mudzinganyana and Mokoka are all in the picture.
Mokoka insists his focus is on achieving his target.
“I’m focusing on my own goals and my plans, what I want to achieve. Not thinking much about any person or any competition that I’m going to face,” he said.
“I’m in my own space trying to push as much as I can, trying to make sure that I get all the drinks right, I eat at the right time, I hydrate at the right time. I make sure I save the quads so I don’t lose the legs.
“I don’t run out of energy and I finish well and strong. Not thinking much about competition, they will always be there; we have competition everywhere, every time.”
In the women’s race, Gerda Steyn, who has won the race a record five times, is the favourite to win again this year. She will be battling with her club mates Irvette van Zyl and Neheng Khatala.
Xaba wins Grand Prix race with ease but unhappy she was 'a bit slow'
Steyn aims to reclaim marathon record from Xaba
Xaba sets new national record at Cape Town Marathon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Xaba wins Grand Prix race with ease but unhappy she was 'a bit slow'
World Athletics approves genetic tests for women’s events
Walaza opts for 200m as Nkoana goes up against Omanyala
MARK ETHERIDGE: Super paddler Christie takes 4th Dusi to earn a rest
Comrades Marathon Association wins court relief as fight with KZNA hots up
Half-marathon world record falls to Uganda’s Kiplimo
Nageeye outlasts Chebet in New York City Marathon
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.