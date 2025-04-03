Players’ demand for more prize money at Majors ‘about fair play’

Emma Navarro has backed the call for improvements in prize money at the Majors. Picture: JONATHAN HUI/Imagn Images
American Emma Navarro said she had put her name to a letter signed by the world’s top tennis players calling for significant improvements in prize money at the four Grand Slams as a way to ensure players receive equal treatment.
French newspaper L’Equipe reported late on Wednesday the top 20 ATP and WTA players had sent the letter to the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open recently, in which they demanded a more equitable distribution of revenues.
While those at top of the game are able to benefit from increased prize money, players at the lower levels often struggle due to a lack of steady sponsorship as well as expensive coaching, travel and accommodation.
“I talked a little to the other players about it and felt like it was a good idea to sign,” the world No 11 said at the Charleston Open on Wednesday.
“I think there have been some sort of unfair pay ratios — I don’t know the correct terminology — but in the past. I think it’s a good cause to come together as players and make sure we’re getting treated fairly.”
Officials of the four Grand Slams have been contacted for comment.
In 2024, a record $254m in player compensation was awarded at the Grand Slams, up $23m from 2023, and the trend is set to continue with the Australian Open in January boosting its prize money by 11.56% from 2024.
Qinwen Zheng of China. Picture: GRAHAM DENHOLM/GETTY IMAGES
At Melbourne Park this year, the champions collected almost $2.2m while players going out in the first round picked up about $83,000.
World No 8 Zheng Qinwen said more money from the Grand Slams would filter down to the lower ranks.
“I think that’s going to benefit all the players, not only the top players, especially those that work hard during the year and need to get paid from the Grand Slams and have to survive,” she added.
Zheng said tennis should follow the example of the NBA, where players earn in aggregate about 50% of basketball-related income.
“That’s really positive, because if you look at basketball, they all get paid 50-50. The players, we’re working really hard, because I’m a tennis player I know how much I’ve worked to arrive here,” added the Olympic champion.
Zheng said she was unsure if the Grand Slams would listen to the demands of the players.
“We try to do what we can, and then let’s see what the gods brings to us. But at least we’re trying.”
