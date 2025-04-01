MPs warned swimming will die if facilities continue to deteriorate

Alan Fritz, president of Swimming SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Swimming, the country’s most successful Olympic code since readmission, will die as a sport if facilities continue decaying, Swimming SA (SSA) president Alan Fritz warned in parliament on Tuesday.
He told parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture attempts to focus on open-water swimming were difficult because of the poor water quality of rivers and dams.
Fritz said it was not only pools in townships that were disappearing “brick by brick” or not being built, but many facilities in previously advantaged areas were also in poor condition.
“In the township of Eldorado Park, the pool disappeared brick by brick,” said Fritz.
“The township of Soweto has very few functioning pools. In the township of Mdantsane, a pool was supposed to be built; it’s never materialised.
“I can carry [on] throughout our country and it’s not only rural areas or township areas. Municipal infrastructure is disappearing day by day.
“That not only creates an inability [for] us to execute our programmes; the sport of aquatics and swimming will die in this country without facilities.”
Fritz pointed out that swimming brought 60%-70% of SA’s medals from multi-coded events, including regional, continental and international showpieces. It is also the most successful Olympic code: since readmission in 1992, swimmers have won 18 of SA’s 44 Games medals, more even than track athletics.
“If we had better funding for our federation and like-minded federations, I think our country would be a world leader in sport,” said Fritz, adding they want to prioritise open-water swimming.
But even in that sphere there are challenges.
“Our challenge is the quality of water in our dams and rivers. There are some competitions that have to be shifted to areas that are safer in terms of how our water is polluted.”
SSA came in for criticism from MPs over the legal tussles and fights it had in the past few years, particularly the R7.2m lawsuit by artistic swimmers Laura Strugnell and Jessica Hayes-Hill as well as water polo, where the federation has lodged a court application against a newly formed entity called SA Water Polo (SAWP).
Fritz declined to say much about the artistic swimming matter as it was sub judice, but he said SSA was entitled to act against SAWP, which had individuals serving on SSA structures fighting for an independent body.
He said SSA was being accused of stealing money from water polo but the water polo fight was commercially driven. Fritz recounted how an individual was paid R500,000 to write a coaching manual that could have been downloaded for free off the internet. He called this “a massive governance failure”.
The SSA president also stated the federation was subjected to five audits, from its own external audit to those conducted by the department of sport, arts & culture and the National Lotteries Commission, and they passed all of them with flying colours.
MPs warned swimming will die if facilities continue to deteriorate
Eldorado Park pool disappeared brick by brick, says Swimming SA president Alan Fritz
Swimming, the country’s most successful Olympic code since readmission, will die as a sport if facilities continue decaying, Swimming SA (SSA) president Alan Fritz warned in parliament on Tuesday.
He told parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture attempts to focus on open-water swimming were difficult because of the poor water quality of rivers and dams.
Fritz said it was not only pools in townships that were disappearing “brick by brick” or not being built, but many facilities in previously advantaged areas were also in poor condition.
“In the township of Eldorado Park, the pool disappeared brick by brick,” said Fritz.
“The township of Soweto has very few functioning pools. In the township of Mdantsane, a pool was supposed to be built; it’s never materialised.
“I can carry [on] throughout our country and it’s not only rural areas or township areas. Municipal infrastructure is disappearing day by day.
“That not only creates an inability [for] us to execute our programmes; the sport of aquatics and swimming will die in this country without facilities.”
Fritz pointed out that swimming brought 60%-70% of SA’s medals from multi-coded events, including regional, continental and international showpieces. It is also the most successful Olympic code: since readmission in 1992, swimmers have won 18 of SA’s 44 Games medals, more even than track athletics.
“If we had better funding for our federation and like-minded federations, I think our country would be a world leader in sport,” said Fritz, adding they want to prioritise open-water swimming.
But even in that sphere there are challenges.
“Our challenge is the quality of water in our dams and rivers. There are some competitions that have to be shifted to areas that are safer in terms of how our water is polluted.”
SSA came in for criticism from MPs over the legal tussles and fights it had in the past few years, particularly the R7.2m lawsuit by artistic swimmers Laura Strugnell and Jessica Hayes-Hill as well as water polo, where the federation has lodged a court application against a newly formed entity called SA Water Polo (SAWP).
Fritz declined to say much about the artistic swimming matter as it was sub judice, but he said SSA was entitled to act against SAWP, which had individuals serving on SSA structures fighting for an independent body.
He said SSA was being accused of stealing money from water polo but the water polo fight was commercially driven. Fritz recounted how an individual was paid R500,000 to write a coaching manual that could have been downloaded for free off the internet. He called this “a massive governance failure”.
The SSA president also stated the federation was subjected to five audits, from its own external audit to those conducted by the department of sport, arts & culture and the National Lotteries Commission, and they passed all of them with flying colours.
Swimming SA in bid to block new water polo body amid turf battle
SA 800m star Prudence Sekgodiso says she expected a medal, but not the gold
Walaza opts for 200m as Nkoana goes up against Omanyala
Ding and Smith share first round Joburg Open lead
Scotsman Calum Hill storms through field to claim Joburg Open win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Swimming SA in bid to block new water polo body amid turf battle
SA 800m star Prudence Sekgodiso says she expected a medal, but not the gold
Walaza opts for 200m as Nkoana goes up against Omanyala
Charity work behind jeweller’s bid to scale Mount Everest
Scotsman Calum Hill storms through field to claim Joburg Open win
Gayton McKenzie orders probe of pummelled benevolent fund for boxers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.