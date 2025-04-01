Sport / Other Sport

Russian-born Kasatkina keen to start new chapter under Australian flag

Tennis star hasn’t been back to Russia since coming out as gay and speaking up against war in Ukraine

01 April 2025 - 16:05
by SHRIVATHSA SRIDHAR
Daria Kasatkina has started playing tennis under the Australian flag after being granted permanent residency. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
Russian-born Daria Kasatkina said she was emotional and excited to begin a fresh chapter in her career under the Australian flag at the ongoing Charleston Open after being granted permanent residency last week.

The 27-year-old has been playing on the tour as a neutral athlete after Russian and Belarusian players were banned from competing under their own flags after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, for which Belarus has been a staging ground.

“It’s my first official day as an Australian player,” Kasatkina, who dipped into Australian colloquialism and referred to reporters in Charleston as “mates”, said on Monday.

“Honestly, it feels different. It’s emotional for me. I have to get used to it.

“But I’m really happy to start this new chapter of my life representing Australia on the big stage.”

Kasatkina, who was born in the western Russian city of Tolyatti, has not returned to the country in more than two years after coming out as gay and being one of the few players to have publicly spoken out against the war.

Russia has designated the LGBT movement as extremist and those supporting it as terrorists, paving the way for serious criminal cases against LGBT people and their advocates.

World No 12 Kasatkina, who lives in Dubai and trains in Spain, now plans to make Melbourne her home.

“With everything going on in my previous country, I didn’t have much choice,” Kasatkina said.

“For me, being openly gay, if I want to be myself, I have to make this step, and I did it.”

Kasatkina received a first-round bye and plays either Lauren Davis or Jamie Loeb in the Charleston second round when the 2017 champion will be introduced as representing Australia for the first time on court.

“I have to get used to it a little, because for a couple of years I didn’t hear anything,” Kasatkina said.

“But it’s something nice to get used to.”

Reuters

Djokovic trounces Musetti to reach Miami Open quarters

Serve clock warning sparks flurry of winners from Serbain after early struggles
Sport
6 days ago

Gauff falls on tough day for Americans in Miami

Third seed falls to unseeded Pole after 12 double faults and numerous unforced errors
Sport
1 week ago

Major wins more important than No 1 ranking, says Djokovic

The 37-year-old is happy to win a Grand Slam and big tournament
Sport
1 week ago

Lawsuit by players against official tennis bodies is ‘big day’, says Nick Kyrgios

‘I don’t think players have been very happy with what they earn on the tour’, Kyrgios says
Sport
1 week ago

Russian teen Andreeva defeats Sabalenka to claim Indian Wells title

Youngest women’s champion at the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999 finds her form at midway
Sport
2 weeks ago
