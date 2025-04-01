Sport / Other Sport

Rory McIlroy nurses elbow injury ahead of Masters

World No 2 tied for fifth at the Houston Open on Sunday

01 April 2025 - 13:42
by Agency Staff
Rory McIlroy in action during the weekend's Texas Children's Houston Open. He is taking the week off to rest a troublesome elbow ahead of the Masters. Picture: ERIK WILLIAMS/IMAGN IMAGES
Rory McIlroy in action during the weekend's Texas Children's Houston Open. He is taking the week off to rest a troublesome elbow ahead of the Masters. Picture: ERIK WILLIAMS/IMAGN IMAGES

Rory McIlroy acknowledged he is dealing with an elbow injury as he prepares to head to Augusta for next week’s Masters.

The World No 2 made a spirited run up the leader board at the Texas Children’s Houston Open on Sunday, carding a 4-under 31 on the front nine that included an eagle. He made three more birdies before closing with a bogey to settle for a tie for fifth.

Despite shooting 65-64 over the weekend, McIlroy told NBC Sports that his right elbow has been bothering him. The Masters begins in 10 days.

“Get some treatment on that and make sure that that’s OK going into Augusta,” he said.

McIlroy is not playing in this week’s Texas Valero Open, giving him time to rest the elbow and work on a tweak he made to his driver after the third round in Houston.

“I just took a bit of loft off it,” he said. “I felt like it was getting a little spinney, especially if I wanted to hit cuts off the tee, so I took a  bit of loft off it. Definitely went through the wind better today and felt a little more comfortable.”

Despite the elbow discomfort, McIlroy posted yet another strong result after scrambling a bit just to make the cut in Houston. The T5 adds to his pair of wins along with a T4 in Dubai among his first eight starts worldwide in 2025.

However, McIlroy said his game is not where he wants it to be as he chases an elusive green jacket next week.

“Still feel like I’ve got some stuff to work on. Still don’t think like my game is absolutely 100% under the control I would want, but it’s nice to have a week to work on some things,” he said. “I’ve got my coach, Michael Bannon, coming in [this week], so we’ll be working at home and making sure my game feels good going into the Masters.”

The Masters is the lone Major missing from McIlroy’s trophy case, though his overall Major drought now stretches 11 years to the 2014 PGA Championship. He finished T22 in 2024 after missing the cut at Augusta in 2023. He was runner-up to Scottie Scheffler in 2022.

“This week, going forward, it’s just about feeling as comfortable as I can be with the things I’ve been working on, which is sort of iron play, wedges,” McIlroy said. “Obviously, short game’s really, really important around Augusta as well. You know, work on those things over the next few days and hopefully I’m feeling good going in there.”

Field Level Media

