Sport / Other Sport

Stars of local and international women’s golf set for Joburg Ladies Open

SA’s Casandra Alexander and England’s Cara Gainer lead a strong global field

31 March 2025 - 21:20
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Casandra Alexander is No 1 on the Sunshine Ladies Tour Order of Merit. Picture: SUNSHINE LADIES TOUR
Casandra Alexander is No 1 on the Sunshine Ladies Tour Order of Merit. Picture: SUNSHINE LADIES TOUR

The stars of the Sunshine Ladies Tour and Ladies European Tour will gather at Modderfontein Golf Club this week for the co-sanctioned Joburg Ladies Open, which boasts one of its strongest fields yet, led by the top-ranked players on both tours. 

SA’s Casandra Alexander, No 1 on the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s Order of Merit, and England’s Cara Gainer, No 1 on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, will lead a strong international field when this €300,000 tournament tees off on Thursday. 

All top 10 players on the Order of Merit is in the field this week, including six champions on the Sunshine Ladies Tour this year in Alexander, Danielle du Toit, Kiera Floyd, Nadia van der Westhuizen, Lucie Malchirand and Thalia Martin. 

The Ladies European Tour challenge is equally strong and will feature seven of their top 10 on the Order of Merit, including 2025 winners Gainer and Mimi Rhodes. 

Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini is also back to defend her Joburg Ladies Open title. It’s the perfect stage for Alexander to make the kind of statement her form suggests she’s capable of. 

“I’ve played the Joburg Ladies Open at Modderfontein before, so I’m not trying to look too far ahead now. I don’t want to make it any bigger than it is. I’m just going to play it like it’s another golf tournament. That’s where my mindset is right now,” said Alexander, who has a win and four top-five finishes in the six Sunshine Ladies Tour events to date. 

There’s no doubt that this week will play a big role in Alexander’s goal of winning the Order of Merit this season. Kiera Floyd, another champion in the field, is equally excited to test herself against the strength of the Ladies European Tour this week. She comes into the Joburg Ladies Open with a win and two top-10s in her last six tournaments on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.

 “I’m looking forward to Modderfontein. I’ve played that golf course throughout my childhood and I love it. I’m really looking forward to the co-sanctioned events and have been working physically and mentally to be ready for them,” she said. 

Kaiyuree Moodley has emerged as a bright young star on the tour this season. Moodley has had three top-10s — including a runner-up finish — this season and is leading the new R&A Rookie of the Year race coming into the Joburg Open.

Course record gives Alexander Jabra Ladies Classic lead

Casandra Alexander betters previous women’s course record of 66 at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town
Sport
1 month ago

Rookie Moodley leads in Jabra Ladies Classic

In only her third tournament as a professional, the 23-year-old South African is ahead of a strong field
Sport
1 month ago

Olympic champ Ko completes Cinderella story with British Open win

New Zealand ace keeps her nerve at St Andrews Old Course to clinch third Major title
Sport
7 months ago

European duo share lead in SA Women’s Open

Moosmann and Davies each card six-under-par 66
Sport
11 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sharks expected to focus more on URC than ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Magesi defeat toughened Stellies for Zamalek, ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
MC Alger coach whips up players ahead of Pirates ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Steyn comes of age after many ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
A local coach on technical staff will not help ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Min Woo Lee hangs on for first PGA win at Houston Open

Sport / Other Sport

Jaeger faces strong field in defence of Houston Open title

Sport / Other Sport

Sergio Garcia fails to qualify for The Open after missed putt at Macau

Sport / Other Sport

Karl Vilips secures first big win at Puerto Rico Open

Sport / Other Sport

Scotsman Calum Hill storms through field to claim Joburg Open win

Sport / Other Sport

Highsmith aces Cognizant Classic after making cut on number

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.