KEVIN MCCALLUM: Fewer ‘experts’ and more players to speak up, please
So many experts, such little time to put a name to them.
“Experts” have been in the news this week, quoted at length on the Bafana bungle in the jungle and the World Cricketers’ Association report calling for reform and straight talking at the ICC.
For SA politicians of a Russian bent, that’s the International Cricket Council not the International Criminal Court, the one that would like to have a word with Vlad the Invader about what he is doing in Ukraine. India is preparing for a state visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, with no dates yet confirmed. India’s prime minister Narendra Modi will, little doubt, be all over him like a Jack Russel on his owner’s leg with Cyril Ramaphosa lubing up to be next.
India — like China, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iraq, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Turkey — did not sign The Hague statute for the ICC. Russia did but then their parliaments did not ratify it. Also on that list was Egypt, Iran, Israel, Sudan, Syria and the US. SA tried to leave the ICC in 2016, but the backlash from the voters cowed them.
And, so, to the other ICC, the cricket mob, an organisation that has, as Michael Atherton succinctly put it, in recent years “retreated from its role as an empowered global governing body into, essentially, an events management company, expanding its portfolio of tournaments so that its members can offset the decline in revenues from bilateral cricket”. An event company and most certainly not an even company.
The World Cricketers Association (WCA’s) report was brutal, using the sort of straight talking cricket badly needs. “While the game has been disrupted by market forces, the growth of franchise tournaments and the rise of private ownership, the ICC has offered little direction or leadership,” wrote Atherton.
“Based in Dubai, the ICC board comprises representatives from the 12 full-member nations and three associate nations. It is essentially a members’ club, putting the interests of its principal members first, rather than necessarily the interests of the game as a whole. The chairperson is Jay Shah, former head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, (BCCI) and the organisation is without a CEO at present after Geoff Allardice stepped down in January this year.”
The WCA commissioned an independent review into the global structure game last year. Paul Marsh, an ex-CEO of the Australian Players’ Association, steered the research, which found a “lack of overarching leadership” which caused “regional self-interest, short-term thinking and an imbalance of power”. The global calendar is “chaotic and confusing” and the ICC must be “modernised” to “ensure it is fit for purpose to lead the global game” as it has a “lack of centralised global leadership”.
The report also calls for the ICC to cap the revenue given to each nation at 10% and smaller countries 2%. Right now India gets 40%, and “87% of revenue from bilateral international cricket is kept by the three major cricket markets of India, England and Australia”.
What say the “experts”? The Times of India brought the big hitters: “You are saying that for getting 85-90% of ICC’s overall numbers, the BCCI is taking way too much at 38.5%? The windfall was for everyone to see and just a quick evaluation of what the sale of other territories brought to the table is enough to re-emphasise the importance of India,” say those in the know of numbers. Those in the know of the numbers. Man. There’s more.
“Who is paying for all these expenses? There has been a constant drive to put players ahead and the recent Test incentive scheme, which was ruled out last year, is a testament of that. There is nonstop cricket happening in the country and it needs a steady flow of funds to ensure all parts of the machine remain well-oiled. Not only the current cricketers, even the former are well taken care of with pension and other benefits,” the experts tracking the space further add.
Similarly, experts have weighed in on the two yellow cards cock-up by Bafana against Lesotho.
On Wednesday, “experts” told local media that Bafana would not have three points deducted from their win over Lesotho.
On Thursday, “experts” said Bafana would lose.
Perhaps cricket and football need fewer experts and more players to speak up. They are, after all, the true experts.
