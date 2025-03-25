The National Boxing Championship (NBC) development programme kicks off at 7pm on Friday at the headquarters of Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Arena-ful of flyweight boxers set to slug it out on Friday
Arena Holdings partners with NBC in ground-breaking project to be streamed via its Viva Nation TV platform
The National Boxing Championship (NBC) development programme kicks off at 7pm on Friday at the headquarters of Arena Holdings in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Arena Holdings — owners of Business Day, the Sowetan and other titles, as well as an events division — has partnered with the NBC in this ground-breaking project and will stream it via its Viva Nation TV platform.
The tournament will be staged by promoter Anney Xala under the NBC banner.
Matchmaker Abbey Mnisi said the tournament coincided with the launch of the programme, which will see 14 flyweight boxers in action over seven bouts.
Mnisi said the tournament comprises four six-round bouts and three four-round bouts, and features debutants and fighters who have fought no less than 10 professional fights.
Arena Holdings’ coastal chief commercial officer, Bongani Siqoko, said sports and events marketing company Sail was on board to source sponsors.
The NBC programme features boxers from Gauteng, the Free State, the North West and KwaZulu-Natal.
Siqoko said a DJ would entertain the crowd between bouts, and Gallo will supply an artist who will perform before the last bout of the night.
Friday night’s event is similar to Boxing SA’s Baby Champs, which involved all weight divisions and gave opportunities to unknown boxers, trainers, managers and promoters, enabling them to make a living while helping SA unearth talent.
Many boxers, such as Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu, Bongani “Cyclone” Mwelase, Gideon “Hardcore” Buthelezi and Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo came through that project and became household names.
