Sport / Other Sport

Sergio Garcia fails to qualify for The Open after missed putt at Macau

Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed and Jason Kokrak capture the three available spots

24 March 2025 - 15:34
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sergio Garcia. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS
Sergio Garcia. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS

Playing on Sunday in the final round of the International Series Macau in China — a stop on the Asian Tour — Garcia needed to finish in the top three to qualify for The Open at Royal Portrush. But the miscue on the short putt on No 18 at the Macau Golf and Country Club left him in fourth place.

Garcia shot a 65.

Instead, Garcia’s fellow LIV golfers Carlos Ortiz of Mexico, Patrick Reed and Jason Kokrak captured the three spots available for The Open, to be held in Northern Ireland on July 17-20.

Had Garcia made the putt, he would have tied Kokrak and advanced based on a tiebreaker.

Garcia, 45, has never won The Open but has been the runner-up twice (2007 and 2014). He has played in the event 25 times, making 20 cuts, most recently in 2022. He has 10 finishes in the Top 10.

He will have other opportunities to qualify for The Open as the spring progresses.

One of the ways is through his play in LIV Golf. The individual points leader on the LIV circuit following the LIV Dallas event in June will qualify. If that leader is already in the field, the spot in The Open falls to the next eligible player.

Garcia stands third on the individual points list, but the two players ahead of him — fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann — have qualified already.

Field Level Media

McIlroy secures second Players title

Northern Ireland golfer edges ahead of JJ Spaun in playoff
Sport
1 week ago

Karl Vilips secures first big win at Puerto Rico Open

Australian rookie earns a spot in PGA Championship and The Players Championship
Sport
2 weeks ago

Scotsman Calum Hill storms through field to claim Joburg Open win

Hill lifts a trophy that had seemed within the grasp of a handful of players during a nail-biting, topsy-turvy final round
Sport
2 weeks ago

Ding and Smith share first round Joburg Open lead

Chinese golfer and Englishman card seven-under-par 63 for a one-stroke lead
Sport
2 weeks ago

‘Old-timer’ Fichardt looking forward to Joburg Open challenge

Darren Fichardt says he looks forward to playing with the stars of old
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Prudence Sekgodiso storms to SA’s first women’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
George Coetzee finds feet to secure Serengeti ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
No home Tests for Proteas next season
Sport / Cricket
4.
Piastri leads McLaren one-two in China, Ferrari ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Tuchel demands more from Foden and Rashford as ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

George Coetzee finds feet to secure Serengeti Playoffs title

Sport / Other Sport

McIlroy secures second Players title

Sport / Other Sport

Karl Vilips secures first big win at Puerto Rico Open

Sport / Other Sport

Scotsman Calum Hill storms through field to claim Joburg Open win

Sport / Other Sport

Ding and Smith share first round Joburg Open lead

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.