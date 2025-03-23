George Coetzee finds feet to secure Serengeti Playoffs title

George Coetzee celebrates his 15th Sunshine Tour title. Picture: TYRONE WINFIELD/SUNSHINE TOUR
George Coetzee claimed the 15th title of his Sunshine Tour career with a three-stroke victory in the Serengeti Playoffs on Sunday, and with it also secured the first win of the new Courier Guy Playoffs Series.
Coetzee signed for a solid 69 to win on 19 under par at Serengeti Estates. Daniel van Tonder finished second on 16 under par with a final round of 69.
After a slow and steady start with regular pars on the first seven holes, Coetzee made an eagle on the par-five eighth hole and added a further two birdies and just one bogey that was enough to ensure him a victory.
“It was a very busy day for me in my head. I tried to stay in my lane and do what I have to do, follow my routines and to follow my gameplan to play as well as possible. Things worked today, but you never know. It took me five holes just to feel like it was me playing, and around the middle of the round it started to feel a little better,” he said.
For Coetzee, after returning from injury and celebrating the birth of his child in this time, this victory was special.
“You want to do stuff that your kids can be proud of, like I am proud of my parents and I want my kid to be proud of me.”
With the victory Coetzee moves up 48 places on the Order of Merit to the 28th spot, securing a place in this week’s tournament — the season-ending DNi Tour Championship.
