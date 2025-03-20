MARK ETHERIDGE: Holtzhausen throws herself into hard work and change

Leandri Holtzhausen recently broke the SA hammer throw record. Picture: CECILIA VAN BERS
Ace South African athlete Leandri Holtzhausen is a woman to whom changes simply come as second nature.
The recent thrower of a new national hammer record, in recent years she’s changed field event disciplines, changed coaches and also changed her surname.
Most athletics aficionados will know her as Leandri Geel, the name which she competed under at events such as the World Youth Championships, the African Youth Games and the Youth Olympics a few years back.
But in November 2023 she married Jaco Holtzhausen, himself no stranger to the biggest stage, having run out for the Junior Bok rugby side on a good few occasions.
Now 27, Ms Holtzhausen’s latest claim to fame was a new hammer record of 67.95m, thrown at the Athletics Grand Prix I event in Tshwane earlier in March. That mark beat the three-year-old previous throw (65.40) of Phethisang Makhethe set in Tucson, US.
“I started athletics in about Grade 5,” recalls Holtzhausen. “By Grade 7 I did just about every item except high jump, which I simply refused to do.
“Eventually I focused on shot put and discus and at Under-15 level won SA titles at both. But I also loved my hockey and it was nice to be part of a team sport as well as athletics can be a very individual event.”
Her discus coach was the legendary Pierre Blignaut and in 2014 she won at her age-level and also gold at the African Youth Games in Botswana. “My mom drove all the way to watch me compete and I’ll never forget the joyous feeling of the national anthem playing while standing on top of the podium.
“Then we went to the Youth Olympics which was an amazing experience, there were only five or six track and field athletes in the team but we became very close and still talk about the global experience that it was. I came sixth in the discus but it was still a big achievement and my Hoërskool Monument in Krugersdorp really went out of their way to celebrate with me, it’s a very special school.”
Mom Christien, now retired and living in Gqeberha, has always been in the background. “Our family was never rich,” says Holtzhausen. “I’m one of three sisters, but my parents always made plans to make things happen! My mom always made a plan to get new shoes and so on or she’d knit scarves for extra money, I’ll always be eternally grateful.”
Grades 11 and 12 weren’t great years for Leandri, despite still excelling in her field events, and adding cricket to her already formidable sporting portfolio.
“My dad, Jerry was diagnosed with cancer. He was said to be in remission but the cancer came back with a bang. I was getting ready for my matric end-of-year exams. Both my sisters were in Gqeberha so my mom and I had to look after him.
“I was getting ready for a cricket match that morning but my dad was looking really bad. We called the nurse and she said the end was near and he passed away that afternoon. At his funeral, my entire hockey side came and supported me and one of my friends was a very good singer and she sang a song in his honour at the funeral which definitely helped me get through the sadness.”
There was more tragedy in December 2023 when long-time coach Blignaut passed away after a long illness.
“Uncle Pierre was sick for a long time but he never complained ... he just had such a passion for discus and shot put.
“He lost a lot of weight and from being a big man in body and soul, he just withered away. Even at his sickest he would still go to many events. He influenced so many people and just an awesome person to have met.”
On to varsity and three years into her biokinetics degree, she realised that her discus career was done. “My distances weren’t improving, I was much shorter than the other girls. And then Chris Harmse came up to me one day and told me he thought I’d make a good hammer thrower.”
Harmse is truly a legend in the hammer. At the age of 44 he had won the national title on no fewer than 23 consecutive occasions.
“It took me three years before I finally agreed to switch to hammer but was so glad I did. Chris is a truly unique coach in that he just wants the best for you and goes above and beyond, to help you get to your best. He motivates and pushes me to stay consistent through any highs and lows as that is the best way to improve in this event.
“At my first SA’s doing hammer, I took fifth spot, the next year I was second and then won twice in a row.”
Last year wasn’t a great year after starting off with throws in the region of 65m but then she was left out of the team to travel to the African Games in Ghana. “The top three athletes in each discipline were chosen, I was ranked fourth so understand why I missed out but other people who didn’t meet the criteria were chosen, so that was a bit upsetting”.
There were tears over that incident and then came the blood. “I was making a salad and first cut the top section of a finger on my left hand and if that wasn’t enough then my actual hand. My husband insisted we go to the doctor and I eventually had seven stitches and a much-needed 14-day rest.”
She says this year, the year of her national record, got off on a good footing. “I just focused on getting my mindset right. I focused a lot on my diet, the psychological aspect of sport and life and it was amazing that it all turned out perfectly with that 67.95 mark.
“I knew I could do it but the sense of relief that came over me after all the blood, sweat and tears [quite literally] was oh so worth it.”
Still, it could get better and she still struggles financially.
“Field athletes battle to get sponsors like track athletes do. I’d say 80% of the track athletes get sponsorship, but the throwing events just don’t get as much attention... I can understand but the 67m that I’ve now thrown puts me at a higher level than a lot of hammer throwers so will hopefully get even more exposure and invites to bigger competitions.
“I’d love to go to Europe and pick up some points and get some exposure and experience, otherwise, like what has happened so many times before, our top local athletes get to events like the Commonwealth Games and the pressure is too much, so hopefully some sponsorship doors will open!”
Looking back she’s quick to credit the two Chris’s in her life, coach Chris and mom Christien.
“It was my best decision ever to go and train with Chris and my mom is also the most amazing supporter, through thick and thin. And then my husband, Jaco. He works incredibly hard as a chartered accountant but is always there and puts me first.”
New discipline, new coach, new surname, new record. Holtzhausen continues to hammer home the point that hard work and persistence brings rewards in so many areas of life.
