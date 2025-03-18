Sport / Other Sport

Women’s elite sports to generate more than $2.35bn in 2025, says Deloitte

Projected amount indicates revenue has more than tripled in four years after surpassing $1bn in 2024

18 March 2025 - 15:34
by Pearl Josephine Nazare
Chloe Kelly of England tangles with Olga Carmona of Spain in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia in Sydney in August 2023. Picture: MARC ATKINS/Getty Images
Global revenue in women’s elite sports will surpass $2.35bn in 2025, up from $1.88bn in 2024, Deloitte said on Tuesday.

The projected amount, based on match day, broadcast and commercial revenues, is predicted to have more than tripled in four years, Deloitte said. In 2024, annual global revenue for women’s elite sports had crossed the billion-dollar threshold for the first time.

Commercial income is predicted to bring in the largest share of revenue at 54% this year, while broadcast is expected to rise to 25% and match day revenues to contribute 21%, Deloitte added.

Basketball and football are projected to remain the two highest revenue-generating sports in 2025 at 44% and 35%, respectively.

“The growth of women’s sport has continued to exceed expectations as various competitions, leagues, clubs, and athletes generate significant returns, despite limited resources,” Jennifer Haskel, knowledge and insights lead in the Deloitte Sports Business Group, said in a news release.

“In 2025 and beyond, the challenge will be for the sports’ industry, brand partners and investors to do things differently.

“This will allow them to better understand the opportunities in the market and to capitalise on the current growth trajectory of women’s sports and create an ecosystem where women’s sports can thrive.”

The August 22-September 27 Rugby Women’s World Cup in England and the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil are also expected to generate huge revenue, Deloitte added.

“The commercial appeal of women’s sports and its athletes has never been higher, as the sector continues to shine on the global stage. Increasing strategic investment is more important than ever to drive a professional global landscape and create an engaging industry for generations to come,” Haskel said.

“To successfully capitalise on this investment, it is crucial for women’s sport organisations to implement the right structures, develop a clear plan for investment and define a long-term vision for their place within a rapidly evolving global industry.” 

Reuters

