Women’s elite sports to generate more than $2.35bn in 2025, says Deloitte

Global revenue in women’s elite sports will surpass $2.35bn in 2025, up from $1.88bn in 2024, Deloitte said on Tuesday.

The projected amount, based on match day, broadcast and commercial revenues, is predicted to have more than tripled in four years, Deloitte said. In 2024, annual global revenue for women’s elite sports had crossed the billion-dollar threshold for the first time.

Commercial income is predicted to bring in the largest share of revenue at 54% this year, while broadcast is expected to rise to 25% and match day revenues to contribute 21%, Deloitte added.

Basketball and football are projected to remain the two highest revenue-generating sports in 2025 at 44% and 35%, respectively.