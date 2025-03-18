Sport / Other Sport

Walaza opts for 200m as Nkoana goes up against Omanyala

Bayanda Walaz broke 10sec over 100m on Saturday, Bradley Nkoana faces Kenyan runner at grand prix meet at the University of Johannesburg

18 March 2025 - 16:43
by David Isaacson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bradley Nkoana after the South African 4x100m relay team won silver at the Olympics in Paris last year.
Bradley Nkoana after the South African 4x100m relay team won silver at the Olympics in Paris last year.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Bayanda Walaza will line up in the 200m at Athletics SA’s second grand prix meet at the University of Johannesburg on Wednesday evening, but Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala can expect another torrid time in the 100m. 

Walaza, who broke 10sec over 100m for the first time in his career in Pretoria on Saturday with a 9.99, had initially planned to compete against the African record-holder but switched to the longer sprint.

Omanyala, owner of the 9.77sec continental mark, goes up against Walaza’s Olympic 4x100m relay teammate Bradley Nkoana.

Omanyala finished third in the first grand prix last week, ending behind teenager Karabo Letebele and veteran Emile Erasmus.

Nkoana’s training partner from North West University in Potchefstroom, Viwe Jingqi, will line up in the women’s 100m.

The men’s 400m will see U-20 world champion Udeme Okon taking on Lythe Pillay and veteran Pieter Conradie.

Hurdler Zeney Geldenhuys is competing against Marlie Viljoen and Shirley Nekhubui in what should be a competitive women’s 400m. Nekhubui is also scheduled to compete in the women’s 200m earlier in the evening.

Ryan Mphahlele is the standout star in the men’s 1,500m while Tshepo Tshite is running in the 800m.

Marioné Fourie, who has withdrawn from the world indoor championships in China after the death of her coach last week, will take part in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Women’s elite sports to generate more than $2.35bn in 2025, says Deloitte

Projected amount predicted to have increased by 240% in four years.
Sport
6 hours ago

Race for International Olympic Committee presidency enters home stretch

New president faces a number of issues, including transgender athletes and the Russia question
Sport
1 day ago

Third Nigel Mansell RM Sotheby’s collection announced

The new batch of collectible memorabilia includes trophies and wearables
Life
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Coach Nabi calls for Chiefs to be patient and ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Arne Slot keeps calm after tough week for ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Man United’s Fernandes hits back after Keane ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Dickie Conrad, a trailblazer way ahead of his time
Sport / Cricket
5.
Newcastle beat Liverpool to end 70-year trophy ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.