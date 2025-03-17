Sport / Other Sport

McIlroy secures second Players title

Northern Ireland golfer edges ahead of JJ Spaun in playoff

17 March 2025 - 18:44
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Rory McIlroy celebrated St Patrick's Day by winning the The Players Championship on Monday. Picture: JEFF SWINGER/IMAGN IMAGES
  Rory McIlroy celebrated St Patrick's Day by winning the The Players Championship on Monday. Picture: JEFF SWINGER/IMAGN IMAGES

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrated St Patrick’s Day by winning a three-hole aggregate playoff against JJ Spaun to capture his second title at The Players Championship on Monday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

McIlroy took a one-shot lead when he birdied the par-5 16th hole, and the task of protecting that advantage became much easier when Spaun hit his tee shot over the famed island green at the par-3 17th and into the water.

Spaun struggled his way to a triple-bogey 6 and dropped to 3 over, trailing by three after McIlroy made a three-putt bogey. Both players missed to the right of the fairway at the par-4 18th, and the tournament was all McIlroy’s once Spaun's third shot narrowly missed the green.

McIlroy finished up with a bogey and finished the playoff at 1 over.

McIlroy, 35, picked up the 28th victory of his PGA Tour career and his second of the year, after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His first Players Championship victory came in 2019, and he is the eighth player to win the prestigious event multiple times.

Spaun is stuck on just one victory in 228 tournaments in his PGA Tour career. But he continued a stellar start to the season this week by notching his third top-three finish, after a T3 at the Sony Open and a T2 at the Cognizant Classic.

On Sunday, Spaun shot a 72 after holding the overnight lead and McIlroy posted a 68 to get to 12-under 276. Spaun had a 30-foot birdie putt to win on No 18 and left it 3in short.

Tom Hoge mixed seven birdies with a lone bogey en route to a 66 to share third place at 10 under with Akshay Bhatia (70) and Lucas Glover (71).

Danny Walker (70), Bud Cauley (74) and Canada’s Corey Conners (71) were a further stroke back in a tie for sixth. 

Field Level Media

Karl Vilips secures first big win at Puerto Rico Open

Australian rookie earns a spot in PGA Championship and The Players Championship
Sport
1 week ago

Scotsman Calum Hill storms through field to claim Joburg Open win

Hill lifts a trophy that had seemed within the grasp of a handful of players during a nail-biting, topsy-turvy final round
Sport
1 week ago

Ding and Smith share first round Joburg Open lead

Chinese golfer and Englishman card seven-under-par 63 for a one-stroke lead
Sport
1 week ago

‘Old-timer’ Fichardt looking forward to Joburg Open challenge

Darren Fichardt says he looks forward to playing with the stars of old
Sport
1 week ago

Highsmith aces Cognizant Classic after making cut on number

The 24-year-old putts his way clear to win the tournament while simply trying to stay around to play the weekend
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Cape Town Cycle Tour winner keeps ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Newcastle beat Liverpool to end 70-year trophy ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Mofokeng-inspired Bucs halt Sundowns to stay in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Alcaraz blames nerves for Indian Wells loss ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Dolphins crowned One-Day Cup champions after ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Karl Vilips secures first big win at Puerto Rico Open

Sport / Other Sport

Scotsman Calum Hill storms through field to claim Joburg Open win

Sport / Other Sport

Ding and Smith share first round Joburg Open lead

Sport / Other Sport

‘Old-timer’ Fichardt looking forward to Joburg Open challenge

Sport / Other Sport

Highsmith aces Cognizant Classic after making cut on number

Sport / Other Sport

Naidoo makes history with SA Open triumph

Sport / Other Sport

From jail to New Zealand Open champion for former biker Peake

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.