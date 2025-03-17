Sport / Other Sport

Draper batters Rune to win first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells

The Brit has suffered a lingering hip issue this year but zipped around the court with ease on Sunday

17 March 2025 - 14:02
by AMY TENNERY
Jack Draper moved into the world top 10 with his win over Holger Rune at Indian Wells on Sunday. Picture: -ONCEA-IMAGN IMAGES/JAYNE KAMIN
New York — Britain’s Jack Draper thrashed Denmark’s Holger Rune 6-2 6-2 to collect the biggest title of his career at Indian Wells on Sunday with a place in the top 10 assured for the first time.

The 23-year-old Draper has suffered a lingering hip issue this year but looked fine as he zipped around the court with ease on Sunday, firing 21 winners to cap a superb week in the California desert.

Playing in his fourth Masters 1000 final, Rune had the benefit of experience but could never find his rhythm as he made seven winners against 18 unforced errors.

“I lost first round here last year, so I didn’t get to experience the tournament too much,” Draper said. “I would say this is one of my favourite tournaments now.”

Playing in his first 1000-level final, Draper bludgeoned his opponent with seven aces in the first set, having hit a forehand winner to break in the first game and outfoxed Rune at the net in the third to go up another break.

The Dane’s frustrations boiled over early in the second set, where he shouted at his team before dropping serve in the first game. He handed Draper another break in the penultimate game with a backhand shot that he sent wide.

Draper fired a booming forehand shot on match point and smiled towards the stands before kneeling on court with his fists thrust into the air in celebration, clinching it in just one hour and nine minutes.

“Before the match, you know, you’re thinking of all kinds of scenarios in your head, a lot of doubts,” he said.

“And just what makes it even better is that  just getting through those doubts and being able to play the final the way I did.”

Rune made no excuses for his performance, telling the crowd: “It never feels nice not to be able to step over the line, but that’s life sometimes.”

Draper did not have an easy path to the final, having to beat 2022 winner Taylor Fritz in the last 16, and had to contain his nerves after beating back-to-back defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals on Saturday night.

“I felt a bit fatigued this morning from all of the emotions of yesterday. But I’m in a final, I have worked so hard to get here,” he said. “There is no time to be tired. I’ve got to go out and go for it on every ball.

“And no matter how I’m feeling, just put my head down and fight for everything.”

He is the first Briton to win the title since Cameron Norrie in 2021 and will be ranked seventh now, after reaching the US Open semifinal in 2024.

“I have put in a lot of work over time and I'm so grateful to be out here, with my body healthy and feeling great in the mind,” Draper, who lost in February’s Doha final, told Sky Sports.

“It feels like it is all coming together on the big stage.”

Reuters

