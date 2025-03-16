Britain's Jack Draper, left, talks with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Picture: JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA
Jack Draper said finding consistency can help him challenge the best players in the world after the Briton reached back-to-back ATP finals and marked his entry into the top 10 for the first time at the weekend.
Draper lifted titles in Stuttgart and Vienna and reached the US Open semifinals during his breakthrough campaign in 2024, but had to skip the 2025 season-opening United Cup in Australia due to a niggling hip problem.
He described the tendinitis as a “ticking time bomb” after retiring in the fourth round at the Australian Open against world No 3 Carlos Alcaraz, but showed glimpses of his best form in a 6-1 0-6 6-4 win over the Spaniard at Indian Wells on Saturday.
“Relief, joy, just a huge feeling of big emotion,” Draper, who lost the Qatar Open final to Andrey Rublev, said.
“I’ve been through a lot in my few years playing and especially the last ones with some injuries and a lot of hard work to always try to get back to a decent level.
“It was my goal at the end of last year that I obviously had some good results, but I want to really achieve some consistency and get to the point where I’m pushing these top players in the world in the biggest tournaments.
“That’s the goal. So to come through the match today, that means so much to me, especially against a player of Carlos’ calibre.”
Already assured of a spot in the top 10 on Monday, the 23-year-old hoped to make his first foray into a Masters 1000 final a triumphant one when he was set to meet Dane Holger Rune on Sunday.
Jack Draper sets sights on top players after Indian Wells semifinal win
British player meets Dane Holger Rune in the final
Jack Draper said finding consistency can help him challenge the best players in the world after the Briton reached back-to-back ATP finals and marked his entry into the top 10 for the first time at the weekend.
Draper lifted titles in Stuttgart and Vienna and reached the US Open semifinals during his breakthrough campaign in 2024, but had to skip the 2025 season-opening United Cup in Australia due to a niggling hip problem.
He described the tendinitis as a “ticking time bomb” after retiring in the fourth round at the Australian Open against world No 3 Carlos Alcaraz, but showed glimpses of his best form in a 6-1 0-6 6-4 win over the Spaniard at Indian Wells on Saturday.
“Relief, joy, just a huge feeling of big emotion,” Draper, who lost the Qatar Open final to Andrey Rublev, said.
“I’ve been through a lot in my few years playing and especially the last ones with some injuries and a lot of hard work to always try to get back to a decent level.
“It was my goal at the end of last year that I obviously had some good results, but I want to really achieve some consistency and get to the point where I’m pushing these top players in the world in the biggest tournaments.
“That’s the goal. So to come through the match today, that means so much to me, especially against a player of Carlos’ calibre.”
Already assured of a spot in the top 10 on Monday, the 23-year-old hoped to make his first foray into a Masters 1000 final a triumphant one when he was set to meet Dane Holger Rune on Sunday.
Reuters
Alcaraz makes short work of Shapovalov at Indian Wells
Swiatek serves up second bagel in dominant win at Indian Wells
Djokovic has no excuses after Indian Wells loss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.