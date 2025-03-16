Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz blames nerves for Indian Wells loss against Draper

16 March 2025 - 19:36
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
Carlos Alcaraz hits a shot at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Well Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, the US, March 15 2025. Picture: JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA/IMAGN IMAGES
Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of capturing a third successive Indian Wells title went up in smoke on Saturday and the Spaniard said his inability to tame his nerves was more of a disappointment than the stunning semifinal defeat by Jack Draper.

The 21-year-old was gunning for a rare “three-peat” in the California desert tournament, a feat achieved by Roger Federer (2004-06) and Novak Djokovic (2014-16), but he crashed 6-1 0-6 6-4 against Draper.

“Obviously I wanted to win the third in a row, but I can’t pretend to win every match. I’m not as upset about not getting the third one in a row,” Alcaraz told reporters. “I’m upset about myself, about the way I approached the match, the way that I felt during the whole day, that I couldn’t calm down myself.

“It was probably one of the worst sets I’ve played in my whole career, the first set. That means how nervous I was before the match, during the whole day. It’s really disappointing.”

Alcaraz said he was too focused on Draper’s game and that led to a second defeat by the Briton in five meetings.

“When you’re thinking more about the opponent than yourself, then it’s a big problem … he’s really tough, solid, and it was going to be a physical match,” he added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion said he would learn from the defeat and turn his focus on the Miami Open.

“I consider myself a person who learns from failures, from losses,” Alcaraz said.

“The last time I lost here was the semifinals [in 2022], and after [that] I won Miami, so I’ll go for it. I’ll learn from that match and make the most in Miami.”

Reuters

Jack Draper sets sights on top players after Indian Wells semifinal win

British player meets Dane Holger Rune in the final
Sport
10 hours ago

Swiatek and Rune head to Indian Wells quarterfinals

Swiatek, the Polish second seed, has dropped just six games in three matches
Sport
4 days ago

Swiatek serves up second bagel in dominant win at Indian Wells

Polish player reels off 10 games in a row, needing just 65 minutes to see off her Ukrainian opponent
Sport
6 days ago
