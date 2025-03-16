Alcaraz blames nerves for Indian Wells loss against Draper

Carlos Alcaraz hits a shot at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Well Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, the US, March 15 2025. Picture: JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA/IMAGN IMAGES
Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of capturing a third successive Indian Wells title went up in smoke on Saturday and the Spaniard said his inability to tame his nerves was more of a disappointment than the stunning semifinal defeat by Jack Draper.
The 21-year-old was gunning for a rare “three-peat” in the California desert tournament, a feat achieved by Roger Federer (2004-06) and Novak Djokovic (2014-16), but he crashed 6-1 0-6 6-4 against Draper.
“Obviously I wanted to win the third in a row, but I can’t pretend to win every match. I’m not as upset about not getting the third one in a row,” Alcaraz told reporters. “I’m upset about myself, about the way I approached the match, the way that I felt during the whole day, that I couldn’t calm down myself.
“It was probably one of the worst sets I’ve played in my whole career, the first set. That means how nervous I was before the match, during the whole day. It’s really disappointing.”
Alcaraz said he was too focused on Draper’s game and that led to a second defeat by the Briton in five meetings.
“When you’re thinking more about the opponent than yourself, then it’s a big problem … he’s really tough, solid, and it was going to be a physical match,” he added.
The four-time Grand Slam champion said he would learn from the defeat and turn his focus on the Miami Open.
“I consider myself a person who learns from failures, from losses,” Alcaraz said.
“The last time I lost here was the semifinals [in 2022], and after [that] I won Miami, so I’ll go for it. I’ll learn from that match and make the most in Miami.”
