Sport / Other Sport

Six rookies bring fresh blood to bumper 24-race Formula One season

They’re young fast and raring to go — six new youngbloods set to tear up the F1 tracks and show their pace

11 March 2025 - 18:41
by Alan Baldwin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Andrea Kimi Antonelli replaces Lewis Hamilton alongside George Russell at Mercedes. Picture: REUTERS
Andrea Kimi Antonelli replaces Lewis Hamilton alongside George Russell at Mercedes. Picture: REUTERS

London — Formula One will have a bumper crop of rookies this season, with six of the 20 drivers on the grid in Melbourne starting their first full season — even if only three of them are race debutants.

We look at their individual prospects:

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

The 18-year-old is Italy’s first F1 driver since Antonio Giovinazzi in 2021 and replaces seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the team line-up. Those are huge shoes to fill for someone who only passed his driving test in January, but Antonelli made a good start in testing, going fastest in the first session in Bahrain and making no mistakes. Mercedes are protective of him but also confident he is the real deal. “Kimi absolutely has the speed. He’s proven that in all of his categories,” said teammate George Russell.

Oliver Bearman (Haas)

Ferrari Academy driver Bearman, 19, has already started three races, making a stunning debut with seventh place for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia in 2024 when Carlos Sainz had appendicitis. That made the tall Briton, at 18, the youngest F1 rookie to race for Ferrari. He then filled in twice at Haas for Kevin Magnussen, scoring a further point in Azerbaijan. Team boss Ayao Komatsu rates the Briton highly but experienced teammate Frenchman Esteban Ocon, who has joined from Alpine, will be the measure of his speed.

Ferrari Academy driver Oliver Bearman, 19, has already started three races. Picture: REUTERS
Ferrari Academy driver Oliver Bearman, 19, has already started three races. Picture: REUTERS

Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)

Bortoleto, 20, is the reigning F2 champion and will be the first Brazilian full-time F1 driver since Felipe Massa retired in 2017. From Sao Paulo, he is a protégé of Spain’s double world champion Fernando Alonso and will now be racing his manager. Bortoleto was previously a McLaren young driver and also won the F3 title as a rookie in 2023. In 2024 he became the first driver to win an F2 feature race from last position. Sauber finished last overall in 2024 and are likely to remain there before becoming the Audi works team in 2026.

Gabriel Bortoleto will be racing against his manager Fernando Alonso. Picture: REUTERS
Gabriel Bortoleto will be racing against his manager Fernando Alonso. Picture: REUTERS

Jack Doohan (Alpine)

The 22-year-old is the son of five-time motorcycle world champion Mick and won national titles in karting. He was runner-up in F3 in 2021 and third in F2 in 2023. He spent 2024 as Alpine reserve, making a race debut in Abu Dhabi last December as replacement for Esteban Ocon. How long he stays in the seat remains to be seen, with Argentinian Franco Colapinto waiting for his chance and a clear threat.

Jack Doohan is the son of five-time motorcycle world champion Mick. Picture: REUTERS
Jack Doohan is the son of five-time motorcycle world champion Mick. Picture: REUTERS

Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)

Hadjar, 20, was runner-up to Bortoleto in F2 last season and has already been dubbed “Le Petit Prost” by Red Bull’s Helmut Marko, after four-time world champion compatriot Alain Prost. He replaces Liam Lawson, who has moved to Red Bull as teammate to Yuki Tsunoda. Hadjar is of Algerian descent and has dual nationality. His father Yassine has a PhD in quantum physics. Hadjar is quick and will impress if he can beat Tsunoda.

Isack Hadjar was runner-up to Bortoleto in F2 last season. Picture: REUTERS
Isack Hadjar was runner-up to Bortoleto in F2 last season. Picture: REUTERS

Liam Lawson (Red Bull)

Lawson, 23, is the oldest and most experienced of the rookies and has already started 11 races and scored six points. The New Zealander debuted at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix when Daniel Ricciardo injured his hand, racing five times that year. He replaced the dropped Ricciardo from Austin onwards in 2024 and was promoted to Red Bull when Sergio Perez lost his seat. He sees this year as a learning one and his job is to help Max Verstappen win a fifth title and the team regain the constructors’ crown by scoring regular points.

Liam Lawson is the oldest and most experienced of the rookies. Picture: REUTERS
Liam Lawson is the oldest and most experienced of the rookies. Picture: REUTERS

Sunday’s season-opener in Melbourne will be the first of a 24-race schedule in what could be one of the closest ever as the last before major rule changes and the start of a new engine era in 2026.

Reuters

F1 waits for the movie as Hamilton has Ferrari fans dreaming

A co-producer on the new Brad Pitt film directed by Joseph Kosinski, Britain’s F1 star has fired up the tifosi
Sport
1 day ago

Hamilton recalls Melbourne start ahead of Ferrari debut

Driver’s first Grand Prix race was for McLaren in 2007 when he finished third
Sport
6 days ago

Dawn of new F1 engine era poser for teams

All teams have to decide when this season they cease to upgrade their cars and focus fully on 2026
Sport
1 week ago

Formula One testing resumes in Bahrain after blackout

Engineers used torches as team garages plunged into darkness in Bahrain blackout
Sport
1 week ago

F1 champions McLaren first on track with 2025 car

MCL39 appears in temporary papaya and black ‘camo’ livery ahead of the official F1 season launch
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
GAVIN RICH: Rassie hedges his bets on Kolisi by ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Lange wins Cycle Tour ... just like dad, Malcolm
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Geopolitics and sparse crowds take shine off ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
France’s Dupont exits Six Nations with sore heart ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Riveiro wary of Stellies in their backyard
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

F1 waits for the movie as Hamilton has Ferrari fans dreaming

Sport / Other Sport

Hamilton recalls Melbourne start ahead of Ferrari debut

Sport / Other Sport

Dawn of new F1 engine era poser for teams

Sport / Other Sport

Formula One testing resumes in Bahrain after blackout

Sport / Other Sport

F1 champions McLaren first on track with 2025 car

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.