Karl Vilips secures first big win at Puerto Rico Open

Australia's Karl Vilips celebrates his victory at the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday. Picture: EMILEE CHINN/GETTY IMAGES
Rookie Karl Vilips of Australia shot an 8-under-par 64, his lowest round of the week, and won his maiden title in his fourth PGA Tour start at the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday in Rio Grande.
Vilips carded a 26-under 262 over four days at Grand Reserve Golf Club. After starting the day four back, Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen fired a 63 to get to 23 under and place second in his PGA Tour debut.
Veteran Joseph Bramlett (68) finished third at 21 under, and SA amateur Kieron van Wyk (70) tied for fourth at 19 under with Steven Fisk (68).
Vilips, 23, had one eagle, one bogey and six birdies on his card, including a 5-under stretch over the last six holes to ensure the result was not in doubt.
“I was just trying to stay in the present as best as I could, not think about it because the job was not finished,” Vilips said.
But the Aussie knew what perks would come with a win: a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and berths in the PGA Championship and The Players Championship, which is next week.
Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen. Picture: DP WORLD TOUR
“Last night that was about the only thing on my mind was everything that comes with a victory here. I had a hard time getting to sleep. But on the course it was just staying in the present, doing what I can do and I think I did a really good job of that because it is tough to not think about everything.
“Once I hit that wedge close on 18, those thoughts definitely started flowing in my head.”
Neergaard-Petersen, the 36-hole leader who dropped a bit after a Saturday 73, ran off six birdies in a row at Nos 10-15 to make a run at Vilips.
“I think the front nine was pretty steady because no-one was really pushing me and I knew the guys in my group were in second, third,” Vilips said. “When I checked the leader board after 12 tee I saw Rasmus was pushing a little and I made an unforced error there [a bogey].
“Next leader board you could see was on 14, so I just had to get somewhat aggressive, make a couple birdies not only to retake that lead but also try to give myself a cushion.”
Van Wyk, 23, was trying to become the second amateur in as many years to win a PGA Tour event in his PGA Tour debut. He was at 20 under for the event before a bogey-bogey-birdie finish.
“I’m pretty proud of the way I played. I think I impressed myself as well,” Van Wyk said. “If you asked me if I finished T-4 at the beginning of the week, I would have been happy with that result, for sure. So I’m happy with the way I played. It sucks not to get it done, but congrats to Karl, he played a really good round today.”
Karl Vilips secures first big win at Puerto Rico Open
Australian rookie earns a spot in PGA Championship and The Players Championship
Field Level Media
