Sport / Other Sport

Lange wins Cycle Tour ... just like dad, Malcolm

Tyler Lange fights hard for victory while Germany’s Pia Grünewald crosses line with nearest rivals nowhere in sight

09 March 2025 - 20:10
by Sports staff
Tyler Lange and Pia Grünewald celebrate their record-breaking victories at Sunday's Cape Town Cycle Tour. Picture: PETER HEEGER/GALLO IMAGES
Tyler Lange followed in the footsteps of his father, Malcolm, by winning the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.

The young man from the ASAP World Team had to fight hard for the victory. He had been in the second group on the road inside the final kilometre, but the jockeying for position in the front group allowed the chasers back into contention.

This allowed Lange to pounce, outsprinting 2012 winner, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, to win his first and his family’s fourth title.

Malcolm Lange won three Cycle Tours, the last in 2010.

It was aggressive racing for the elite field throughout the 109km voyage about the Peninsula to shatter Robbie Hunter’s 17-year-old record of 2hr 27 min 29sec. Lange shaved 1:41 off Hunter’s mark clocking 2:25:29.

“The last kay was superfast and I wasn’t actually sure if it was going to come back together,” Lange said.

“Then with about 400m to go we made contact and I managed to get on Reinardt [Janse van Rensburg’s] wheel and kicked past him.”

Winner Pia Grünewald of Germany finishes the 2025 Cape Town Cycle Tour at Green Point Athletics Track in Cape Town, March 9 2025. Picture: PETER HEEGER/GALLO IMAGES
Winner Pia Grünewald of Germany finishes the 2025 Cape Town Cycle Tour at Green Point Athletics Track in Cape Town, March 9 2025. Picture: PETER HEEGER/GALLO IMAGES

In the women’s race, Germany’s Pia Grünewald tore up the script with an astonishing solo breakaway, crossing the line in a record 2:05:17.

The LKT Team Women rider launched a daring attack early on, turning the 78km course into her own personal time trial.

By the time she powered onto the final stretch, her nearest rivals were nowhere in sight.

SA’s S’annara Grove finished 1:31 behind in 2:06:48, with another German, Seana Littbarski-Gray, clinching third in 2:06:49.

Grünewald’s fearless ride was a true statement of intent — an emphatic win that will be remembered for a long time.

“This is only my second race of the season, and my first victory,” Grünewald stated. “It’s been a great trip out to SA with the team and to seal it with a victory is very special.”

The elite women’s race of 78km was won by Grünewald in 2:05:18 with Grove coming in second 1:31 later, pipping Seana Littbarski-Gray for silver. Vera Looser and Kelsey van Schoor completed the top five places.

Grünewald put her strengths against the clock to great use as she launched a speculative attack on the foothills of Smitswinkel Bay, just 25km into the 78km women’s course.

The chase behind failed to organise until Chapman’s Peak Drive, and with a 3 minute advantage going into the final 27km, she had only to maintain her pace to win, ahead of S’annara Grove lead final chase group.

