Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic has no excuses after Indian Wells loss

Serbian ‘couldn’t find the rhythm’ against Botic van de Zandschulp

09 March 2025 - 13:30
by RORY CARROLL
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Botic van de Zandschulp shakes hands with Novak Djokovic after winning his second round match at Indian Wells. Picture: JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA-IMAGN IMAGES
Botic van de Zandschulp shakes hands with Novak Djokovic after winning his second round match at Indian Wells. Picture: JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA-IMAGN IMAGES

Indian Wells — Novak Djokovic made no excuses for the poor performance that sent the five-time Indian Wells champion packing from the California desert on Saturday after falling 6-2 3-6 6-1 to Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round.

Djokovic, 37, retired from his Australian Open semifinal against Alexander Zverev with a hamstring injury but his movement did not appear hampered on a sun-soaked day on Stadium One court.

“Obviously no excuses for a poor performance,” he told reporters.

“It doesn’t feel great when you play this way on the court, but congratulations to my opponent. Just a bad day in the office, I guess, for me. I regret the level of tennis considering how I practice these days.”

The Serbian great came out flat against Van de Zandschulp who took full advantage of a blizzard of errors from the 24-time Grand Slam champion to capture the first set.

Djokovic raised his level to grab the second but Van de Zandschulp refused to back down, running away with the decider before the sold-out crowd.

The Indian Wells courts have been resurfaced this year to make them more in line with the conditions at the Miami Open and US Open and Djokovic said he struggled to read the bounce of the ball.

“The difference between the centre court and the other courts is immense,” he said.

“The ball is bouncing on the centre court higher than some of the highest clay courts, to be honest. Just struggled a lot with that. Couldn’t find the rhythm.”

Djokovic said he would need to speak to rival-turned-coach Andy Murray before deciding his next steps. Before his first match he said he would play the second leg of the “Sunshine Double” at the upcoming Miami Open.

“Still haven’t talked with Andy and the team, so going to do that and make a plan,” he said.

After his withdrawal from Australia, his loss in the opening match at Qatar Open and his stunning defeat to the Dutchman on Saturday, Djokovic is now on a three match losing streak.

“Things are different obviously for me the last couple of years,” he said.

“I’ve been struggling to play on the desired level. Every now and then I have a couple of good tournaments but mostly it’s really a challenge.

“So it is what it is. I guess nothing can prepare you for that moment, in a sense. You have to experience it and try to deal with it in the best possible way.”

Reuters

Talented teens Andreeva, Fonseca turn heads at Indian Wells

Top players see bright futures for latest youngsters on the tennis scene
Sport
3 days ago

Dubai success with ‘mystery’ racket renews Tsitsipas

Greek ends long drought to capture Dubai Championships crown on Saturday by changing his equipment
Sport
6 days ago

Players mistrust doping process in tennis, says Djokovic

Serbian calls for system to be overhauled in the wake of cases involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek
Sport
2 weeks ago

Clinical Sinner dismantles Zverev to retain Australian title

Sinner cruises to victory as Zverev's wait for a maiden Major win goes on
Sport
1 month ago

Swiatek faces Keys in semifinal, Sinner in stellar form at Australian Open

Iga Swiatek is in pole position for the title having lost only 14 games in her five matches
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: But for blasted sport, Miller ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
MARK ETHERIDGE: ‘Pocket Hercules’ pulls much more ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Nuno tells soaring Forest to enjoy the ride after ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Djokovic has no excuses after Indian Wells loss
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Lange wins Cycle Tour ... just like dad, Malcolm
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Talented teens Andreeva, Fonseca turn heads at Indian Wells

Sport / Other Sport

Dubai success with ‘mystery’ racket renews Tsitsipas

Sport / Other Sport

Players mistrust doping process in tennis, says Djokovic

Sport / Other Sport

Clinical Sinner dismantles Zverev to retain Australian title

Sport / Other Sport

Swiatek faces Keys in semifinal, Sinner in stellar form at Australian Open

Sport / Other Sport

Medvedev survives meltdown, Fonseca dazzles at Australian Open

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.