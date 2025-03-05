‘Old-timer’ Fichardt looking forward to Joburg Open challenge

Darren Fichardt shelters from the rain at the SA Open in Durban. He is hoping the weather is a little better at the Joburg Open. Picture: STUART FRANKLIN/GETTY IMAGES
Darren Fichardt is hoping the weather plays ball at the Joburg Open at Houghton from Thursday to Sunday, after a rain-shortened SA Open in Durban where he ended tied fourth.
The forecast is promising, but Fichardt, who finished second here last season, was reluctant to try guess a winning score.
He noted that the course was pretty similar to the last tournament, staged at the start of the 2024 season in November 2023.
“Maybe the rough is a little thicker, but all in all, same scenario — [hit] fairways, [hit] greens.
“The greens are a little softer this year so I would think it would be a little lower than last year,” said Fichardt, whose 15-under-par runner-up effort was three strokes behind winner Dean Burmester.
Fichardt, who turns 50 in May, says Houghton rewards accuracy more than distance.
“I’ve lost a lot more distance from when I was younger, but a course like this, you don’t benefit too much from distance. It’s more positional play and leaving the ball on the right side of the pin, so it brings all the ages in.”
Fichardt, who will become eligible for the senior tours after his birthday, still has to decide what he will focus on this year, given that he also has a DP World Tour card.
“I’ve got hopefully three senior majors and then I’ve got an exemption on the Legends [the Europe-based tour] and hopefully I can edge my way onto the [US-based] Champions Tour as well.
“And then I’ve still got a DP World [Tour] card, which is also not an easy task to secure a card on this tour.
“I don’t quite know yet. I need to take it as it comes and see where we go with it,” added Fichardt, saying he was looking forward to the idea of playing with the stars of old.
“It’s nice to play with the older generation, the guys that I was looking up to when I was younger ... looking forward to that chapter in my life.”
Fichardt reiterated his belief that the new crop of SA professionals were highly talented and were edging towards Major wins.
“Very exciting. I’ll probably leave out a few guys, but just off the top of my head, Casey Jarvis and Jayden Schaper, [Ryan] van Velzen, and obviously over on the PGA Tour you’ve got [Aldrich] Potgieter.
“I’m very excited to see what Christiaan Maas is going to do when he eventually turns pro.”
‘Old-timer’ Fichardt looking forward to Joburg Open challenge
Darren Fichardt says he looks forward to playing with the stars of old
Maas finished alongside Fichardt in Durban.
