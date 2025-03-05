MARK ETHERIDGE: Super paddler Christie takes 4th Dusi to earn a rest
Christie Mackenzie’s put in the hard yards, so no-one can begrudge her putting her paddles aside — for a bit
05 March 2025 - 04:59
She may have been laid low by chronic fatigue at the end of 2024 but super paddler Christie Mackenzie has certainly regained her mojo in style to start 2025 on a high.
Just two months into the year and the 25-year-old has won her third Drak Challenge event, while at the weekend she became only the third woman to win four consecutive K1 Dusi Canoe Marathon titles...
