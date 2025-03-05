Lewis Hamilton's first race for Ferrari will be at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, the same place he made his F1 debut in 2007. Picture: REUTERS
London — Lewis Hamilton’s first race for Ferrari in Australia next week is reminding him of how he felt ahead of his Formula One debut for McLaren in Melbourne in 2007.
The seven-times world champion, the sport’s most successful driver with 105 Grand Prix victories and 202 podiums, said at an event for Ferrari partner Puma on Tuesday night that the excitement was building.
“It’s been a long winter, but it’s also been very short. But I’m really grateful we had good testing last week,” said the 40-year-old Briton.
“I can’t believe the race is already next week ... it’ll start to sink in a little as the weekend arrives. And I feel excited. I feel we are as best prepared as we could be, given the short space of time that I have had.
“There’s still things to learn but I’m just excited to get going. I love racing ... being at Melbourne is going to be very reminiscent of my first Grand Prix there.”
Hamilton, whose bid for an eighth title with the most glamorous team on the grid has captured the headlines, made a stunning rookie debut for McLaren in 2007 when he finished third.
He went on to finish on the podium in his first nine races, winning twice and ending the season as overall runner-up to Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen. The next year he won his first title.
Hamilton said he was still pinching himself at being a Ferrari driver.
“Next week when I get to the race, I’m going to be starting a Grand Prix in red. Like, wow ... I don’t have the words to really explain just how excited I am,” he said.
“I’m trying to just stay cool and calm, but for sure, arriving in red [at Melbourne] is going to be cool.”
Hamilton recalls Melbourne start ahead of Ferrari debut
Driver’s first Grand Prix race was for McLaren in 2007 when he finished third
London — Lewis Hamilton’s first race for Ferrari in Australia next week is reminding him of how he felt ahead of his Formula One debut for McLaren in Melbourne in 2007.
The seven-times world champion, the sport’s most successful driver with 105 Grand Prix victories and 202 podiums, said at an event for Ferrari partner Puma on Tuesday night that the excitement was building.
“It’s been a long winter, but it’s also been very short. But I’m really grateful we had good testing last week,” said the 40-year-old Briton.
“I can’t believe the race is already next week ... it’ll start to sink in a little as the weekend arrives. And I feel excited. I feel we are as best prepared as we could be, given the short space of time that I have had.
“There’s still things to learn but I’m just excited to get going. I love racing ... being at Melbourne is going to be very reminiscent of my first Grand Prix there.”
Hamilton, whose bid for an eighth title with the most glamorous team on the grid has captured the headlines, made a stunning rookie debut for McLaren in 2007 when he finished third.
He went on to finish on the podium in his first nine races, winning twice and ending the season as overall runner-up to Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen. The next year he won his first title.
Hamilton said he was still pinching himself at being a Ferrari driver.
“Next week when I get to the race, I’m going to be starting a Grand Prix in red. Like, wow ... I don’t have the words to really explain just how excited I am,” he said.
“I’m trying to just stay cool and calm, but for sure, arriving in red [at Melbourne] is going to be cool.”
Reuters
Dawn of new F1 engine era poser for teams
Formula One testing resumes in Bahrain after blackout
F1 champions McLaren first on track with 2025 car
McLaren head calls for permanent F1 stewards after Johnny Herbert axed
Haas sign up Mueller as F1’s first female race engineer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
McLaren still the F1 team to beat, says Ferrari’s Leclerc
Mercedes unveil F1 car for new era with Russell and Antonelli
Goodwood to mark 40th anniversary of Senna’s first F1 victory
Hamilton completes first runs in new Ferrari F1 car
McLaren celebrates F1 constructors’ title win with 18 exclusive cars
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.