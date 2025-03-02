Naidoo makes history with SA Open triumph

Dylan Naidoo, winner of the 114th SA Open, celebrates his triumph in Durban on Sunday. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/CARL FOURIE
When the rain finally stopped, they came. They came and they filled the grandstands and surrounded the 18th green at Durban Country Club. They came not because a waterlogged golf course or a championship decided over 54 holes could stop history. They came to see Dylan Naidoo become the first SA player of colour to win the Investec SA Open.
With SA’s Naidoo and England’s Laurie Canter tied for the lead on 14 under par after three rounds, a deluge of rain on Sunday forced the cancellation of the final round. It was then decided the two of them would settle this year’s championship in a playoff on the par-four 18th.
With the weight of history resting on his young shoulders, Naidoo stood tall as he made the birdie on the first playoff hole that shook SA golf history.That this former member of the GolfRSA National Squad did it at a Durban Country Club where in 1963 Sewsunker “Papwa” Sewgolum made history as the first player of colour to win a professional golf tournament in SA in the Natal Open added to the history of the day.
“For what this means in terms of Papwa Sewgolum and him having won the Natal Open here, it’s incredible. I feel like he was with me here today,” said Naidoo.
DP World Tour card
The victory secures Naidoo a DP World Tour card and he also claimed one of the three spots on offer for The Open at Royal Portrush this July on a magical Sunday. A Sunday when his father had flown in to watch a final round that didn’t happen, then left for the airport to fly back home for work on Monday, then raced back from the airport to watch the playoff and see his son step into golf history.
“Me and my dad have been through it all, and I couldn’t think of someone more special to share this with. It’s just been the best day ever. I mean, I’m on the DP World Tour. That’s outrageous. I’m going to be playing around the world against some of the best players in the world. And I’m playing in The Open. It’s a dream,” said Naidoo.
SA’s Darren Fichardt and England’s Marco Penge were the other two players to also secure a place in The Open through the Investec SA Open’s status as part of the Open Qualifying Series.
SA’s Christiaan Maas finished as the leading amateur and winner of the Freddie Tait Cup for the second time in his career, ending the tournament on 12 under par overall.
It was indeed a day for dreams, the biggest of which no doubt belonged to Naidoo.“I felt like I had nothing to lose in the playoff. I just wanted to go out there and have fun and do it. To have my name on the SA Open trophy is unbelievable. It’s like a fairy-tale,” he said.
