Sport / Other Sport

Naidoo makes history with SA Open triumph

02 March 2025 - 20:09
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Dylan Naidoo, winner of the 114th SA Open, celebrates his triumph in Durban on Sunday. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/CARL FOURIE
Dylan Naidoo, winner of the 114th SA Open, celebrates his triumph in Durban on Sunday. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/CARL FOURIE

When the rain finally stopped, they came. They came and they filled the grandstands and surrounded the 18th green at Durban Country Club. They came not because a waterlogged golf course or a championship decided over 54 holes could stop history. They came to see Dylan Naidoo become the first SA player of colour to win the Investec SA Open.

With SA’s Naidoo and England’s Laurie Canter tied for the lead on 14 under par after three rounds, a deluge of rain on Sunday forced the cancellation of the final round. It was then decided the two of them would settle this year’s championship in a playoff on the par-four 18th.

With the weight of history resting on his young shoulders, Naidoo stood tall as he made the birdie on the first playoff hole that shook SA golf history. That this former member of the GolfRSA National Squad did it at a Durban Country Club where in 1963 Sewsunker “Papwa” Sewgolum made history as the first player of colour to win a professional golf tournament in SA in the Natal Open added to the history of the day. 

“For what this means in terms of Papwa Sewgolum and him having won the Natal Open here, it’s incredible. I feel like he was with me here today,” said Naidoo. 

DP World Tour card

The victory secures Naidoo a DP World Tour card and he also claimed one of the three spots on offer for The Open at Royal Portrush this July on a magical Sunday. A Sunday when his father had flown in to watch a final round that didn’t happen, then left for the airport to fly back home for work on Monday, then raced back from the airport to watch the playoff and see his son step into golf history.

“Me and my dad have been through it all, and I couldn’t think of someone more special to share this with. It’s just been the best day ever. I mean, I’m on the DP World Tour. That’s outrageous. I’m going to be playing around the world against some of the best players in the world. And I’m playing in The Open. It’s a dream,” said Naidoo. 

SA’s Darren Fichardt and England’s Marco Penge were the other two players to also secure a place in The Open through the Investec SA Open’s status as part of the Open Qualifying Series.

SA’s Christiaan Maas finished as the leading amateur and winner of the Freddie Tait Cup for the second time in his career, ending the tournament on 12 under par overall.

It was indeed a day for dreams, the biggest of which no doubt belonged to Naidoo. “I felt like I had nothing to lose in the playoff. I just wanted to go out there and have fun and do it. To have my name on the SA Open trophy is unbelievable. It’s like a fairy-tale,” he said.

Course record gives Alexander Jabra Ladies Classic lead

Casandra Alexander betters previous women’s course record of 66 at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town
Sport
3 days ago

Sam Bairstow and Fredrik From share early lead in SA Open

England and Sweden golfers open with rounds of seven-under-par 65
Sport
3 days ago

Rookie Moodley leads in Jabra Ladies Classic

In only her third tournament as a professional, the 23-year-old South African is ahead of a strong field
Sport
4 days ago

Spieth continues comeback at Cognizant after surgery

Player decided to play in the event to thaw out and to test his fitness at the PGA National Champion Course
Sport
4 days ago

SA’s Jacques Kruyswijk wins Magical Kenya Open

Kruyswijk cards final-round 67, two shots ahead of runner-up John Parry of England at Nairobi’s Muthaiga Golf Club
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Leave female athletes alone
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Van der Dussen ponders future as Proteas eye ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Boks to play France and Ireland, as well as Italy ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Lions undaunted by facing Bulls in wet weather
Sport / Rugby
5.
Chiefs’ Nabi is a quality coach, says Cardoso
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

SA’s Jacques Kruyswijk wins Magical Kenya Open

Sport / Other Sport

Dean Burmester ‘proud’ to be back at iconic SA Open

Sport / Other Sport

Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace confirmed for SA Open

Sport / Other Sport

Ludvig Aberg lands big win at Genesis Invitational

Sport / Other Sport

Niemann comes from behind to win LIV Golf Adelaide title

Sport / Other Sport

Thomas Detry storms ahead to win first PGA at WM Phoenix Open

Sport / Other Sport

Van Tonder claims stunning playoff victory in SDC Open

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.