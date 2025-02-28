KEVIN MCCALLUM: Leave female athletes alone

People hold banners as they protest against president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales outside the Ciudad Del Futbol Las Rozas, Spain in 2023. He was found guilty of kissing soccer player Jenni Hermoso without her consent. Picture: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
The tears of Emma Raducanu spoke not just of her torment on being stalked, but of the fears of Jenni Hermoso, Millie Bright, Sam Kerr, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, Coco Gauff, Monica Seles, Danielle Collins, Iga Swiatek, Gabby Thomas, Caitlin Clark, Marion Bartoli and many, many more. Too many more.
Her tears reflected the glares, stares and scares of stalkers, abusers and the obsessed. They told us of the evil of those who think they own or love female athletes, and thus have a perverted right to be a part of their lives beyond the line of the fan and athlete relationship. Her tears should be the defining moment of bringing to an end the rising abuse towards female athletes.
This week, the two‑time Ballon d’Or winner, Aitana Bonmatí, speaking on the conviction of former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales for sexual assault after his kiss on the lips of Spain player Jenni Hermoso, said: “I have to believe. I believe this case happened for a reason and makes us more respected as women.
“People will realise that it has been important, and it doesn’t need to happen any more ... [I hope it] makes changes in our country, in our football, and that we are respected better as footballers. But it’s also a global case, I don’t want to only speak about footballers, I think this happens in other jobs. I hope this case helps anyone who is going through these things. I hope this will help gain respect for women’s rights.”
The conviction in the Hermoso case was a slap on the wrist, a softly, softly approach to a sexual assault. Read those two words again. Sexual Assault. The prosecutors wanted jail time, but the judge chose to fine and ban Rubiales from going near Hermoso.
Stephanie Hilborne, the CEO of the Women in Sport charity, spoke to the BBC on the Raducanu case, saying “every single woman has a level of fear. That’s not restricted to the more visible women — but the more visible you are, the greater that risk is and feels. In sport, we have the situation where your body is very much on show, so it makes for extra risk.
“We need to stop inadvertently overexposing elite female athletes. It is concerning how much they are pushed to expose their personal lives through social media and are expected to put themselves at greater risk to generate more income for the sport. We need to be selling the skills and jeopardy of the game, rather than the individual lives.”
That view was echoed by Sophie Downey, a writer for the Guardian who focuses on women’s football: “When did we stop seeing those in the limelight — be it athletes, musicians, film stars or anyone else — as human? At what point did it become acceptable for some to feel that they have ownership over aspects of their lives or that they have the right to hurl abuse behind the protection of a screen?
“And how, in women’s football in particular and women’s sport more generally, can we find the balance between access and providing players with the protection that ensures their safety?”
After the 2023 Women’s World Cup, a Fifa report found that “one in five players at the tournament had been targeted with some form of discriminatory, abusive or threatening content. Women were also 29% more likely to be targeted with online abuse when compared with male players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”
A 2024 report found that one in five women over 16 have experienced stalking at least once. British police were accused of “trivialising” stalking behaviours and victims said they were “victim shamed” by officers.
Lucy Bronze, the English international, praised Hermoso and the Spanish team for their bravery: “When you watch another player do it, it gives you a little something as well, that you believe you can speak up and people are listening. Everyone is using their platform to make change and to try to be positive and to do the right things.
“That is something that is special about women’s sport in general. We all have each other’s backs and try to empower each other.”
A meme featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky surfaced this week with the legend: “Here’s a peace plan ... get the f**k out of our country.”
Here’s a safety plan ... leave female athletes the f**k alone. The tears of Emma Raducanu should be enough of a warning.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Leave female athletes alone
Enough of those who think they own or love female athletes, and thus have a right to be a part of their lives
The tears of Emma Raducanu spoke not just of her torment on being stalked, but of the fears of Jenni Hermoso, Millie Bright, Sam Kerr, Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, Coco Gauff, Monica Seles, Danielle Collins, Iga Swiatek, Gabby Thomas, Caitlin Clark, Marion Bartoli and many, many more. Too many more.
Her tears reflected the glares, stares and scares of stalkers, abusers and the obsessed. They told us of the evil of those who think they own or love female athletes, and thus have a perverted right to be a part of their lives beyond the line of the fan and athlete relationship. Her tears should be the defining moment of bringing to an end the rising abuse towards female athletes.
This week, the two‑time Ballon d’Or winner, Aitana Bonmatí, speaking on the conviction of former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales for sexual assault after his kiss on the lips of Spain player Jenni Hermoso, said: “I have to believe. I believe this case happened for a reason and makes us more respected as women.
“People will realise that it has been important, and it doesn’t need to happen any more ... [I hope it] makes changes in our country, in our football, and that we are respected better as footballers. But it’s also a global case, I don’t want to only speak about footballers, I think this happens in other jobs. I hope this case helps anyone who is going through these things. I hope this will help gain respect for women’s rights.”
The conviction in the Hermoso case was a slap on the wrist, a softly, softly approach to a sexual assault. Read those two words again. Sexual Assault. The prosecutors wanted jail time, but the judge chose to fine and ban Rubiales from going near Hermoso.
Stephanie Hilborne, the CEO of the Women in Sport charity, spoke to the BBC on the Raducanu case, saying “every single woman has a level of fear. That’s not restricted to the more visible women — but the more visible you are, the greater that risk is and feels. In sport, we have the situation where your body is very much on show, so it makes for extra risk.
“We need to stop inadvertently overexposing elite female athletes. It is concerning how much they are pushed to expose their personal lives through social media and are expected to put themselves at greater risk to generate more income for the sport. We need to be selling the skills and jeopardy of the game, rather than the individual lives.”
That view was echoed by Sophie Downey, a writer for the Guardian who focuses on women’s football: “When did we stop seeing those in the limelight — be it athletes, musicians, film stars or anyone else — as human? At what point did it become acceptable for some to feel that they have ownership over aspects of their lives or that they have the right to hurl abuse behind the protection of a screen?
“And how, in women’s football in particular and women’s sport more generally, can we find the balance between access and providing players with the protection that ensures their safety?”
After the 2023 Women’s World Cup, a Fifa report found that “one in five players at the tournament had been targeted with some form of discriminatory, abusive or threatening content. Women were also 29% more likely to be targeted with online abuse when compared with male players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”
A 2024 report found that one in five women over 16 have experienced stalking at least once. British police were accused of “trivialising” stalking behaviours and victims said they were “victim shamed” by officers.
Lucy Bronze, the English international, praised Hermoso and the Spanish team for their bravery: “When you watch another player do it, it gives you a little something as well, that you believe you can speak up and people are listening. Everyone is using their platform to make change and to try to be positive and to do the right things.
“That is something that is special about women’s sport in general. We all have each other’s backs and try to empower each other.”
A meme featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky surfaced this week with the legend: “Here’s a peace plan ... get the f**k out of our country.”
Here’s a safety plan ... leave female athletes the f**k alone. The tears of Emma Raducanu should be enough of a warning.
Royal AM removed from Nedbank Cup
England should have hosted World Cup before Saudi, says Blatter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.