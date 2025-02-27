Sport / Other Sport

Course record gives Alexander Jabra Ladies Classic lead

Casandra Alexander betters previous women’s course record of 66 at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town

27 February 2025 - 20:04
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
Casandra Alexander signed for a course record at the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s Jabra Ladies Classic at Westlake Golf Club on Thursday. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/TROY WINFIELD
SA professional Casandra Alexander signed for a course record eight-under-par 64 to lead the second round of the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s Jabra Ladies Classic at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town on Thursday. 

Alexander, the winner of the 2023 Jabra Ladies Classic, bettered the previous women’s course record of 66 and took the lead in this tournament on nine under par overall. 

After making the turn in three-under, Alexander rolled in a birdie on the 10th followed by an eagle on the 13th, and then further birdies on the 14th and 16th holes for an impressive round.

“It was pretty slow because I just made a few birdies here and there, and then when I made the eagle things started to change a little,” she said. 

She was also delighted to come through her round bogey free. “It all adds up. Being bogey-free helps that your birdies mean something.” 

Fellow South African Lora Assad is well placed just a shot behind Alexander following her second round of 70, with Scotland’s Lorna McClymont on six under after her round of 71.

Defending champion Cara Gorlei had a tough day, starting her second round with two bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine. She fought back on the back nine, rolling in birdies on the 13th and 17th for a 74 and a total of four over par, which was enough to make the cut for the final round.

The current Investec Order of Merit leader, Danielle du Toit, did not make the cut after a 75 for a total of five over par.

