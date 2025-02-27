Casandra Alexander signed for a course record at the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s Jabra Ladies Classic at Westlake Golf Club on Thursday. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/TROY WINFIELD
SA professional Casandra Alexander signed for a course record eight-under-par 64 to lead the second round of the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s Jabra Ladies Classic at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town on Thursday.
Alexander, the winner of the 2023 Jabra Ladies Classic, bettered the previous women’s course record of 66 and took the lead in this tournament on nine under par overall.
After making the turn in three-under, Alexander rolled in a birdie on the 10th followed by an eagle on the 13th, and then further birdies on the 14th and 16th holes for an impressive round.
“It was pretty slow because I just made a few birdies here and there, and then when I made the eagle things started to change a little,” she said.
She was also delighted to come through her round bogey free. “It all adds up. Being bogey-free helps that your birdies mean something.”
Fellow South African Lora Assad is well placed just a shot behind Alexander following her second round of 70, with Scotland’s Lorna McClymont on six under after her round of 71.
Defending champion Cara Gorlei had a tough day, starting her second round with two bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine. She fought back on the back nine, rolling in birdies on the 13th and 17th for a 74 and a total of four over par, which was enough to make the cut for the final round.
The current Investec Order of Merit leader, Danielle du Toit, did not make the cut after a 75 for a total of five over par.
Course record gives Alexander Jabra Ladies Classic lead
Casandra Alexander betters previous women’s course record of 66 at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town
SA professional Casandra Alexander signed for a course record eight-under-par 64 to lead the second round of the Sunshine Ladies Tour’s Jabra Ladies Classic at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town on Thursday.
Alexander, the winner of the 2023 Jabra Ladies Classic, bettered the previous women’s course record of 66 and took the lead in this tournament on nine under par overall.
After making the turn in three-under, Alexander rolled in a birdie on the 10th followed by an eagle on the 13th, and then further birdies on the 14th and 16th holes for an impressive round.
“It was pretty slow because I just made a few birdies here and there, and then when I made the eagle things started to change a little,” she said.
She was also delighted to come through her round bogey free. “It all adds up. Being bogey-free helps that your birdies mean something.”
Fellow South African Lora Assad is well placed just a shot behind Alexander following her second round of 70, with Scotland’s Lorna McClymont on six under after her round of 71.
Defending champion Cara Gorlei had a tough day, starting her second round with two bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine. She fought back on the back nine, rolling in birdies on the 13th and 17th for a 74 and a total of four over par, which was enough to make the cut for the final round.
The current Investec Order of Merit leader, Danielle du Toit, did not make the cut after a 75 for a total of five over par.
Sam Bairstow and Fredrik From share early lead in SA Open
Rookie Moodley leads in Jabra Ladies Classic
Spieth continues comeback at Cognizant after surgery
SA’s Jacques Kruyswijk wins Magical Kenya Open
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Dean Burmester ‘proud’ to be back at iconic SA Open
Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace confirmed for SA Open
Ludvig Aberg lands big win at Genesis Invitational
Niemann comes from behind to win LIV Golf Adelaide title
Rory McIlroy favours unifying PGA Tour and LIV Golf
Thomas Detry storms ahead to win first PGA at WM Phoenix Open
Rutherford breaks through with emotional win in Cape Town Open
In-form Norris gunning for SA Open glory
Italian Celli takes early lead in Cape Town Open
Martin Vorster ready to build on good form in Cape Town Open
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.