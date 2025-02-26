Kaiyuree Moodley leads the Jabra Ladies Classic by one shot after the first round. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR/TROY WINFIELD
Kaiyuree Moodley posted the lowest round of her short professional career when she opened with a six-under-par 66 to lead the R1m Jabra Ladies Classic by a single shot at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town on Wednesday.
In only her third tournament as a professional, the 23-year-old South African led the first round against a strong field of local and international campaigners including French professional Lucie Malchirand, who came into this tournament fresh off a maiden victory on the Sunshine Ladies Tour, defending champion Cara Gorlei, the current Investec Order of Merit leader, Danielle du Toit, as well as seasoned SA professional Lee-Anne Pace.
Moodley, who started playing golf at the age of five with a plastic golf set, produced a bogey-free round in which she did most of her scoring on the back nine.
After turning in two under, Moodley started the back nine with two consecutive birdies then added further birdies on the 13th and 16th holes to take the lead.
“It felt really good. Everything in my game was fantastic, especially on the back nine. I think something just lit up in me,” she said.
Having set the pace for this tournament. Moodley said she is focused on pushing even harder in the second round as she chases a maiden victory in her rookie season on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.
“I’ll definitely be attacking. It’s not really in my nature to play it safe, so definitely attacking and giving myself the best shot that I can.”
Scotland’s Lorna McClymont and SA’s Lora Assad and Gabrielle Venter are her nearest challengers after all opening with rounds of five-under-par 67.
Rookie Moodley leads in Jabra Ladies Classic
In only her third tournament as a professional, 23-year-old South African leads strong field
